Islamic University Teacher Murder: Four named in police complaint, 20 boremarks in postmoretm

A complaint has been filed with police naming four in connection with the murder of Asma Sadia Runa, chairman of the Department of Social Welfare of Kushtia Islamic University.

Besides, employee Fazlur Rahman has given a preliminary statement on the incident.

Police sources said the prime suspect, while receiving treatment, provided primary information about the incident and admitted responsibility for the killing.

The victim’s husband Imtiaz Sultan submitted the complaint to Islamic University Police Station on Thursday (March 5).

The accused named in the complaint include university employee Fazlur Rahman as prime accused, former Assistant Registrar of the Department Biswajit Kumar Biswas, Assistant Professor Shyam Sundar Sarkar and Assistant Professor Habibur Rahman.

Officer-in-Charge Masud Rana of the police station confirmed the matter.

Meanwhile, the teacher’s body was handed over to her family after autopsy at the morgue of Kushtia General Hospital on Thursday. Later in the afternoon, she was laid to rest at her husband’s family graveyard following funeral prayers. Teachers, students, university officials and employees, as well as people from different walks of life attended the funeral.

WHAT POLICE SAID

Investigators said that salary-related dispute and personal grievances with Fazlu have initially emerged as possible motives. However, police are continuing their investigation to determine the exact cause of the incident.

OC Masud Rana also said that detailed interrogation has not yet been possible as his physical condition is not fully stable.

Fazlu is currently receiving treatment at Kushtia General Hospital and police said he will be formally questioned once he recovers.

The attack took place on Wednesday (March 4) while Asma Sadia was in her office on the university campus. She was rescued in critical condition and taken to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

WHAT SAYS POSTMORTEM REPORT

Meanwhile, the post-mortem report has initially found more than 20 injury marks caused by a sharp weapon on the body of the teacher.

The autopsy was conducted on Thursday (March 5) at the morgue of Kushtia General Hospital. After the examination, police handed the body over to the family members, who later took it to their residence in Kushtia town.

The autopsy was carried out by the hospital’s Resident Medical Officer (RMO) Hossain Imam, assisted by physicians Ruman Rahman and Sumaiya.

Hossain Imam stated that a deep wound below the victim’s throat resulted in a deep injury, which is suspected to be the main cause of death of Asma Sadia Runa. The autopsy identified more than 20 injury marks on various parts of the body, including the chest, abdomen, hands, and legs. The injury distribution suggests that a physical struggle occurred, and the teacher likely tried to defend herself. The nature of the wounds also indicates a possible expression of intense anger or resentment.