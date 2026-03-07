IU Teacher Murder Case: Main accused arrested, 5-Members Committee Formed

The Islamic University (IU) in Kushtia is grappling with the shocking murder of Associate Professor Asma Sadia Runa, head of the Department of Social Welfare. In response, the university administration has formed a five-member investigation committee to examine the incident and submit a detailed report with recommendations.

The committee was established through an office order issued by the Registrar’s Office on Saturday, March 7. It has been tasked with investigating the exact circumstances of the brutal murder, which occurred inside the victim’s office, and to present its findings promptly.

Professor Dr. Mizanur Rahman of the Department of Accounting and Information Systems has been appointed as the convener, while Deputy Registrar (Education) Golam Mawla will serve as the member secretary. Other members include Professor Dr. Rashiduzzaman (Department of Bangla), Student Advisor Professor Dr. Obaidul Islam, and Provost of Lalon Shah Hall Professor Dr. Gazi Arifuzzaman Khan. The university administration said the committee will submit a report to the authorities after uncovering the actual facts of the incident.

Meanwhile, police have arrested Fazlur Rahman, the main accused in the murder case. Fazlu, an employee of the same department, is currently under police custody while receiving treatment in the ICU of Kushtia General Hospital. Investigating officer Sub-Inspector Abdullah Al Mamun confirmed on Friday evening (March 6) that Fazlu, who sustained serious injuries, submitted a written confession admitting to the murder. Doctors have reported that his condition is now stable and out of danger.

The investigation continues to apprehend the other accused, including two university teachers and a former department employee. The murder case was filed by the victim’s husband Imtiaz Sultan on Thursday morning under Sections 302 and 109 of the Penal Code. Alongside Fazlur Rahman, the accused named in the case are Deputy Registrar Bishwajit Kumar Biswas, Assistant Professor Shyam Sundar Sarkar, and Assistant Professor Habibur Rahman.

The university administration has vowed to fully cooperate with the authorities to ensure justice for the slain professor, while the investigation committee works to provide a comprehensive report on the tragic incident.