Ivy released from jail on bail in 12 case, plans to contest city election

Former Narayanganj City Corporation mayor Dr. Selina Hayat Ivy has been released from jail following bail in 12 cases after nearly 13 months in custody. She walked out of Kashimpur Central Women’s Jail in Gazipur between 10:08 and 10:10 pm on Wednesday.

Reacting immediately after her release, Ivy thanked the current government, saying, “I extend my gratitude to the present government. I want a humane government that includes everyone.” Referring to other inmates, she added that many mothers like her are still in prison and expressed hope that the government would show mercy to those who are innocent.

Jail authorities said she was released after the court’s bail orders were verified and necessary formalities were completed. Kashimpur Central Women’s Jail Superintendent Shirin Akhter confirmed her release. Her lawyer, Advocate Awad Hossain, along with family members, was present at the time of her release.

Ivy is facing a total of 12 ongoing cases in various police stations in Narayanganj, including charges of murder, attempted murder, and explosives. She was arrested from her Deobhog residence in Narayanganj city early on May 9, 2024, and was later shown arrested in these cases.

Legal procedures show that on April 30, the High Court granted her interim bail in two cases. Subsequently, the Appellate Division and Chamber Court upheld bail in several hearings. With bail remaining in all 12 cases, lawyers said there were no further legal barriers to her release.

After her release, her lawyer Advocate Awad Hossain said the cases were baseless and that she had been freed after a long legal battle. He also said Ivy would continue her legal fight and plans to contest the upcoming Narayanganj City Corporation election.

In her long political career, Ivy served as mayor of Narayanganj Municipality from 2003 to 2011 and later was elected mayor for three consecutive terms in the newly formed Narayanganj City Corporation.