Jamaat Ameer calls for a moral renewal and mind-set reform

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Doctor Shafiqur Rahman has categorically said that no meaningful progress is possible for the country without a fundamental change in the mind-set and character of those who, over the past 54 years, have exploited, plundered and devastated the nation.

He said it when spike at four election rallies on Monday held in Kushtia, Meherpur, Chuadamnga and Jhenidaj district. Jamaat Amir started his tour from Kushtia where he discharged speech at Abrar Fahad stadium. The meeting was scheduled to 9:am but due to dense fog, the Jamaat Ameer arrived at the venue later than scheduled, reaching the rally around noon. He reached to Kushtia from Dhaka by helicopter.

Jmaat Amir alleged that after August 5, ‘case trading’ began across the country by a particular group.

“Hundreds of people implicated in the false cases—it is still going on—ordinary citizens, members of law enforcement agencies, even civil administration officials,” he said.

Addressing those involved in extortion, he added, “If poverty is driving you to this, step away. We are ready to share with you whatever sustenance Allah has granted us.”

Referring to Kushtia, one of the country’s largest rice trading hubs, he alleged that extortion is collected in the name of ‘private taxes.’

“People feel ashamed to call it extortion, so it is called private tax. The rate is high—Tk 5,000 per truck. Traders and transport owners are suffering badly,” he said.

“We do not do politics to feed ourselves, nor to fill the stomachs of our party workers,” he added. “We do politics so that the hungry and destitute people of this country can have food and clothing.”

He said that message is clear: a united Bangladesh.

“We will not allow this united Bangladesh to be divided again. We cannot allow corruption and fascism to return to Bangladesh.”

Addressing the gatherings, Shafiqur Rahman said that after more than fifteen years, when a moment of change finally arrived, it was no police, no BGB, no presence even of Ansar men.

“Our army was trying with its last strength, but it cannot manage alone. Then, we stood firmly beside them, because this country belongs to all of us,” he mentioned.

He claimed that Jamaat-e-Islami has faced prolonged repression and persecution, describing the killing and execution of party leaders and activists, repeated incarcerations, the closure of party offices, the demolition of homes, and the eventual banning of the party as manifestations of severe state oppression.

Dr. Shafiqur Rahman further said that during the previous Awami League regime, the families of those who were forcibly disappeared often came to Jamaat leaders with desperate pleas.

“They beg us—if the disappeared persons are alive, return them; if they are dead, return their bodies; if they have been buried, at least give us the soil from their graves. These words are unbearable for us. They go beyond our capacity to endure,” he said, breaking down in tears.

The Jamaat Ameer noted in Kushtia, Meherpur and Chuadanga meeting that around eight Jamaat and Islami Chhatra Shibir activists remain missing in this region. He also specifically recalled two students of Islamic University, Kushtia, who went missing in 2014 and have yet to be traced.

He mentioned in Meherpur that district Jamaat Secretary Tarek Mohammad Saiful Islam, was arrested by police in January 2014, and shortly after, police reported he was killed in a gunfight.

“Justice was needed there, but the fascist Awami League just as they committed unlawful killings, they also put in place a flawed judicial system in which justice was absent,” he said.

Pointing to the problems of the region, he observed that seen from above, the Padma, Gorai in Kushtia, Bhairab river in Meherpur and Mathabhanga of Chuyadanga resemble deserts rather than rivers.

He said, once rivers dry up, they can no longer hold floodwaters, leading to overflows on both sides and widespread devastation. For decades, river erosion has shattered the lives and aspirations of innumerable people.

Accusing authorities of corruption in the name of river dredging, he said, “Every year there is a budget for river excavation, but the money goes into certain people’s stomachs instead of the rivers. No sand is lifted, no dredging takes place. In the name of development, those who have been in power over the past 54 years have done the same thing.

On river protection, he remarked, “if rivers survive, the land survives; if the land survives, the mother survives.’ We saw the same devastation during our recent tour of the northern region, where major rivers have been destroyed. Insha’Allah, we will begin our struggle in this region through the movement to save rivers.”

Jamaat Ameer asked to Chuadanga people for yes vote, he said if ‘Yes’ wins, Bangladesh will win; if ‘Yes’ wins, Bangladesh will move forward.”

He warned that if land grabbers, corrupt politicians and extortionists in guise of politics were allowed to dominate, the country would suffer, and stressed that change requires political action.

He also compared the upcoming February 12 to the revolution of August 5, calling it another moment for decisive change.

Expressing frustration over the closure of the Kushtia Sugar Mill, and bad condition of Darshana Sugar Mills, the Jamaat Ameer said, “While industrialization is expanding worldwide, here our factories are being locked one by one.”

Citing former Industries Minister Shaheed Maulana Matiur Rahman Nizami, he said that with personal integrity and leadership free from nepotism, even loss-making industries can be turned profitable.

Speakers at the rally included Jamaat central executive committee member and Jashore–Kushtia regional director Mobarak Hossain; Ganatantrik Party spokesperson Rashed Pradhan; Jamaat candidate for Kushtia-3 (Sadar) Mufti Amir Hamza; Jamaat central Shura member and Kushtia district secretary Sujauddin Jowardar; Jamaat candidate for different districts, Islami Chhatra Shibir central secretary Sibgatullah; Khelafat Majlish central Nayeb-e-Ameer Professor Sirajul Haque; Chhatra Shibir central leader Amirul Islam; Jamaat central Shura member Professor Farhad Hossain; Jatyia Nagarik Party leader Imam Nomani Raju.

Dr. Shafiqur Rahman introduced Jamaat candidates for all parliamentary constituencies in Kushtia, Meherpur, Chuadanga, Jhenidah and sought votes in their favour.

Aman/