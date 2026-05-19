Jamaat elements in Bangladesh are nervous after my victory: Suvendu

Chief Minister of West Bengal in India Suvendu Adhikari said that supporters of Jamaat in Bangladesh have become more uncomfortable over his voted to power than India’s opposition political parties. In his words, “I am not someone who gets scared, nor someone who bows down.”

Speaking at the event organized by local residents of Bhabanipur on Monday evening (May 18), he reiterated his hardline stance on border security, illegal infiltration, and law and order. He said his government would take necessary measures to secure the border and send back illegal infiltrators.

The Chief Minister claimed that illegal residents had already been identified through voter list verification and that the next step would be their deportation. “The nation comes first. Whatever is necessary to ensure the country’s security, the government will do,” he said.

Referring to a recent attack on police personnel in Kolkata’s Park Circus area, Suvendu issued a stern warning. He said strict action would be taken against those involved in attacks on police or vandalism of government property, and compensation for damages would also be recovered from the perpetrators.

He also spoke about the government’s decision to discontinue religion-based allowances. According to him, stipends previously allocated for imams, muezzins, and priests would now be redirected to the “Vivekananda Merit Scholarship” program for students. He claimed that students from all religious communities would benefit equally from the initiative.

In the recent West Bengal Assembly elections, Suvendu Adhikari won both the Bhabanipur and Nandigram constituencies. In Bhabanipur, he defeated Mamata Banerjee. Thanking the voters of the area, he said, “I will honor your trust. I will always stand beside you like a brother.”

Criticizing the Trinamool Congress, Suvendu further stated that the people of Bengal had voted in favor of political change. He also announced investigations and legal action against those accused of corruption.