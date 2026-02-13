February 13, 2026, 7:01 pm
Dainik Kushtia
Headline :
Jamaat Wins 3 of Kushtia’s 4 Seats, BNP Secures 1
Gorai Nandini Sahitya O Pathachakra Holds Annual Picnic and Literary Gathering in Kushtia
May The Dainik Kushtia Continue Its Journey with Honesty and Dedication
Debt as a Stopgap: Mortgaging the Future
Supply improves as rice enters through two ports, prices shows decline
Weapons seized from homes of 2 alleged juvenile gang members in Kushtia
Jamaat Ameer calls for a moral renewal and mind-set reform
Kushtia sees postal voting interest cross 16,000
Bangladesh shut out of Kolkata Book Fair again
UCB Hosts ‘Cashless Bangladesh’ Programme in Kushtia
Headline :
Jamaat Wins 3 of Kushtia’s 4 Seats, BNP Secures 1 Gorai Nandini Sahitya O Pathachakra Holds Annual Picnic and Literary Gathering in Kushtia May The Dainik Kushtia Continue Its Journey with Honesty and Dedication Debt as a Stopgap: Mortgaging the Future Supply improves as rice enters through two ports, prices shows decline Weapons seized from homes of 2 alleged juvenile gang members in Kushtia Jamaat Ameer calls for a moral renewal and mind-set reform Kushtia sees postal voting interest cross 16,000 Bangladesh shut out of Kolkata Book Fair again UCB Hosts ‘Cashless Bangladesh’ Programme in Kushtia
/ Front Page, Kushtia Issues, Lead News, National, Today Newspaper

Jamaat Wins 3 of Kushtia’s 4 Seats, BNP Secures 1

The Kushtia Times Report 69 Share
Update : Friday, February 13, 2026

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has emerged victorious in three seats of the 13th National Parliamentary elections, out of the four constituencies in Kushtia district, while Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has won one seat, according to unofficial results.
Kushtia-1 (Daulatpur) Constituency
In Kushtia-1, BNP candidate and former MP Reza Ahmed Bacchu Molla, contesting under the “paddy sheaf” symbol, is leading. Based on unofficial results from 91 of the 135 polling centers, he has received 122,605 votes. His nearest rival, Md. Belal Uddin of Jamaat-e-Islami, has secured 61,288 votes.
According to the overall tally, Reza Ahmed received 165,085 votes, while Belal Uddin secured 85,085 votes.
Kushtia-2 (Mirpur-Vheramara) Constituency
In Kushtia-2, Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Md. Abdul Gafur is leading. From 76 out of 170 centers, he has received 113,022 votes. His main rival, BNP’s Barrister Ragib Rauf Chowdhury, received 81,657 votes. Reports indicate that Jamaat’s position in this seat is strong.
Kushtia-3 (Sadar) Constituency
In Kushtia Sadar, the high-profile Jamaat candidate Mufti Amir Hamza is leading in the unofficial count. From 77 out of 142 centers, he has received approximately 96,000 votes, while his closest rival, BNP’s “paddy sheaf” candidate Engineer Md. Zakir Hossain Sarkar, received about 70,000 votes. Sources suggest that Jamaat’s victory in this seat is nearly certain.
Kushtia-4 (Kumarkhali-Khoksa) Constituency
In Kushtia-4, out of 152 centers, Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Md. Afzal Hossain is leading in 31 centers with 89,015 votes. His nearest competitor, BNP’s Syed Mehedi Ahmed Rumi, received 83,396 votes. Although the race is close, Jamaat’s candidate appears on track to win.
Overall, with Jamaat winning three seats and BNP one, the political landscape of Kushtia district reflects a new electoral configuration. While the official results are still awaited, celebrations and excitement among the supporters of the leading candidates have already been observed.


আপনার মতামত লিখুন :

Comments are closed.

More News Of This Category

Gorai Nandini Sahitya O Pathachakra Holds Annual Picnic and Literary Gathering in Kushtia

May The Dainik Kushtia Continue Its Journey with Honesty and Dedication

Debt as a Stopgap: Mortgaging the Future

Supply improves as rice enters through two ports, prices shows decline

Weapons seized from homes of 2 alleged juvenile gang members in Kushtia

Jamaat Ameer calls for a moral renewal and mind-set reform

Published Books of Dr. Amanur Aman’

  • 1,311
  • 1,512,637
Division News
Editor & Publisher: Dr. Amanur Aman,    M. Phil (IUK), PhD (NBU-Darjeeling)
Advisor Editor:  Ajoy Maitra
Managing Editor: Shanaz Aman
Executive Editor: Mythos Aman
News & Commercial Offices: T&T Road, Thana Traffic More, Kushtia-7000. Mobile: 01713914570, E-mail: editor@thekushtiatimes.com          
All rights reserved © 2025 thekushtiatimes.com
Maintenance By theksuhtiatimes.com
Copy Protected by Chetan's WP-Copyprotect. Copy Protected by Chetan's WP-Copyprotect.