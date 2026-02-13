Jamaat Wins 3 of Kushtia’s 4 Seats, BNP Secures 1

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has emerged victorious in three seats of the 13th National Parliamentary elections, out of the four constituencies in Kushtia district, while Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has won one seat, according to unofficial results.

Kushtia-1 (Daulatpur) Constituency

In Kushtia-1, BNP candidate and former MP Reza Ahmed Bacchu Molla, contesting under the “paddy sheaf” symbol, is leading. Based on unofficial results from 91 of the 135 polling centers, he has received 122,605 votes. His nearest rival, Md. Belal Uddin of Jamaat-e-Islami, has secured 61,288 votes.

According to the overall tally, Reza Ahmed received 165,085 votes, while Belal Uddin secured 85,085 votes.

Kushtia-2 (Mirpur-Vheramara) Constituency

In Kushtia-2, Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Md. Abdul Gafur is leading. From 76 out of 170 centers, he has received 113,022 votes. His main rival, BNP’s Barrister Ragib Rauf Chowdhury, received 81,657 votes. Reports indicate that Jamaat’s position in this seat is strong.

Kushtia-3 (Sadar) Constituency

In Kushtia Sadar, the high-profile Jamaat candidate Mufti Amir Hamza is leading in the unofficial count. From 77 out of 142 centers, he has received approximately 96,000 votes, while his closest rival, BNP’s “paddy sheaf” candidate Engineer Md. Zakir Hossain Sarkar, received about 70,000 votes. Sources suggest that Jamaat’s victory in this seat is nearly certain.

Kushtia-4 (Kumarkhali-Khoksa) Constituency

In Kushtia-4, out of 152 centers, Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Md. Afzal Hossain is leading in 31 centers with 89,015 votes. His nearest competitor, BNP’s Syed Mehedi Ahmed Rumi, received 83,396 votes. Although the race is close, Jamaat’s candidate appears on track to win.

Overall, with Jamaat winning three seats and BNP one, the political landscape of Kushtia district reflects a new electoral configuration. While the official results are still awaited, celebrations and excitement among the supporters of the leading candidates have already been observed.