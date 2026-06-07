June 7, 2026, 5:35 pm
Dainik Kushtia
Headline :
Jhenaidah train derailment disrupts northern rail connectivity
Sohel Rana and wife Swapna sentenced to death in Ramisa murder case
Kushtia SB bus plunges into river in Daulatdia, major tragedy narrowly averted
Old Policy in power sector/ Reform Deferred but Price Hikes Preferred
Ivy released from jail on bail in 12 case, plans to contest city election
Mamata Banerjee Accused of Provoking Bangladesh Without Evidence
LPG/ Price rises by Tk 599, now reduced by Tk 55—who will bear the earlier burden?
Power Saving Measure Back/ Markets to Shut by 7;pm, limited effects
Tk 63.80 Crore Collected in Toll Revenue During 10-Day Eid Period in Padma and Jamuna Bridge
Entry into the Sundarbans Fully Banned for 3 Months
Headline :
Jhenaidah train derailment disrupts northern rail connectivity Sohel Rana and wife Swapna sentenced to death in Ramisa murder case Kushtia SB bus plunges into river in Daulatdia, major tragedy narrowly averted Old Policy in power sector/ Reform Deferred but Price Hikes Preferred Ivy released from jail on bail in 12 case, plans to contest city election Mamata Banerjee Accused of Provoking Bangladesh Without Evidence LPG/ Price rises by Tk 599, now reduced by Tk 55—who will bear the earlier burden? Power Saving Measure Back/ Markets to Shut by 7;pm, limited effects Tk 63.80 Crore Collected in Toll Revenue During 10-Day Eid Period in Padma and Jamuna Bridge Entry into the Sundarbans Fully Banned for 3 Months
/ Business and Development, Khulna Division, Kushtia Issues, Last page, National, Today Newspaper, Top news

Jhenaidah train derailment disrupts northern rail connectivity

The Kushtia Times Report 64 Share
Update : Sunday, June 7, 2026

Rail communication between Khulna and Rajshahi as well as northern Bangladesh has been suspended after three tanker wagons of a freight train derailed at Safdarpur railway station in Jhenaidah.
The incident occurred around 6:00 a.m. on Sunday (7 June) in the Kotchandpur upazila area. However, authorities confirmed that there was no leakage or loss of oil from the tankers.
According to Saiful Islam, Assistant Sub-Assistant Engineer of Moibarokganj Railway, a fuel-carrying freight train en route from Khulna to Parbatipur derailed when the last three tankers went off the tracks at Safdarpur station, affecting nine wheels in total.
As a result, train services between Khulna and Rajshahi and other parts of northern Bangladesh were completely halted.
A rescue train has already been dispatched from Khulna, and recovery operations will begin once it arrives at the site.


আপনার মতামত লিখুন :

Comments are closed.

More News Of This Category

Sohel Rana and wife Swapna sentenced to death in Ramisa murder case

Kushtia SB bus plunges into river in Daulatdia, major tragedy narrowly averted

Old Policy in power sector/ Reform Deferred but Price Hikes Preferred

Ivy released from jail on bail in 12 case, plans to contest city election

Mamata Banerjee Accused of Provoking Bangladesh Without Evidence

LPG/ Price rises by Tk 599, now reduced by Tk 55—who will bear the earlier burden?

Published Books of Dr. Amanur Aman’

  • 5,317
  • 1,842,397
Division News
Editor & Publisher: Dr. Amanur Aman,    M. Phil (IUK), PhD (NBU-Darjeeling)
Advisor Editor:  Ajoy Maitra
Managing Editor: Shanaz Aman
Executive Editor: Mythos Aman
News & Commercial Offices: T&T Road, Thana Traffic More, Kushtia-7000. Mobile: 01713914570, E-mail: editor@thekushtiatimes.com          
All rights reserved © 2025 thekushtiatimes.com
Maintenance By theksuhtiatimes.com
Copy Protected by Chetan's WP-Copyprotect. Copy Protected by Chetan's WP-Copyprotect.