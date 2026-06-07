Jhenaidah train derailment disrupts northern rail connectivity

Rail communication between Khulna and Rajshahi as well as northern Bangladesh has been suspended after three tanker wagons of a freight train derailed at Safdarpur railway station in Jhenaidah.

The incident occurred around 6:00 a.m. on Sunday (7 June) in the Kotchandpur upazila area. However, authorities confirmed that there was no leakage or loss of oil from the tankers.

According to Saiful Islam, Assistant Sub-Assistant Engineer of Moibarokganj Railway, a fuel-carrying freight train en route from Khulna to Parbatipur derailed when the last three tankers went off the tracks at Safdarpur station, affecting nine wheels in total.

As a result, train services between Khulna and Rajshahi and other parts of northern Bangladesh were completely halted.

A rescue train has already been dispatched from Khulna, and recovery operations will begin once it arrives at the site.