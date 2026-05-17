May 17, 2026, 11:14 am
Dainik Kushtia
Headline :
Journalism Under Strain across Asia, Bangladesh at a Crossroads
Ongoing Measles May Not Be Controlled Before June, Health Experts Say
Guti Mango Harvest Begins in Rajshahi
Govt Appoints New VCs at 10 Public Universities, Kushtia IU gets Professor Dr. Matinur Rahman
Maulana sentenes 7 years jail for attempting rape in mosque
Two Excavators of canal excavation torched in Kushtia
Trump’s “51st State”
Padma Barrage project wins ECNEC approval
Local governance system set for changes again: No party symbols in polls
Ahead of Eid/ All Shops and Shopping Malls to Remain Open until 10:pm
Headline :
Journalism Under Strain across Asia, Bangladesh at a Crossroads Ongoing Measles May Not Be Controlled Before June, Health Experts Say Guti Mango Harvest Begins in Rajshahi Govt Appoints New VCs at 10 Public Universities, Kushtia IU gets Professor Dr. Matinur Rahman Maulana sentenes 7 years jail for attempting rape in mosque Two Excavators of canal excavation torched in Kushtia Trump’s “51st State” Padma Barrage project wins ECNEC approval Local governance system set for changes again: No party symbols in polls Ahead of Eid/ All Shops and Shopping Malls to Remain Open until 10:pm
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Journalism Under Strain across Asia, Bangladesh at a Crossroads

The Kushtia Times Report 79 Share
Update : Sunday, May 17, 2026

Journalists in many countries across Asia are working under increasing pressure amid rising censorship, intimidation, arrests, and attacks on the media. Recent reports by international watchdogs and journalist organizations indicate that media repression intensified in several Asian countries during March and April 2026, deepening concerns over the future of independent reporting.
Analysts say that journalists often face indirect pressure, intimidation, and growing self-censorship in practice in many Asian countries though constitutionally guarantee freedom of the press, Reporting on politics, corruption, security, and human rights remains particularly risky in many parts of Asia.
In South Asia, Bangladesh is currently viewed as being in a transitional position. International observers note that incidents of journalist killings and large-scale attacks have declined in recent months compared to previous years. The current BNP-led government has publicly pledged to ensure press freedom and journalist safety.
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman recently expressed support for a free press during a meeting with newspaper owners, while Information Minister Zahiruddin Swapan announced plans for a journalist protection law and a welfare board for media professionals.
Despite these positive signals, concerns remain. Journalists and media analysts say self-censorship continues to exist, particularly regarding politically sensitive issues and investigative reporting. Recent incidents involving the harassment of journalists during news coverage, as well as cases filed against reporters, have also drawn criticism.
Experts believe Bangladesh’s main challenge is no longer only direct restrictions on media, but creating a genuinely safe and independent professional environment for journalists. The rise of digital platforms and political polarization has exposed many reporters to online harassment, threats, and organized intimidation.
The worsening media situation in countries such as Myanmar, China, Pakistan, and Afghanistan also serves as a warning for the region.
Observers say protecting press freedom is essential not only for journalists, but also for democracy, transparency, and public accountability.


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