Kushtia ACC Moves against Hanif’s cousin also AL leader over Unexplained Assets

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a case against the cousin brother of Awami League’s central joint secretary leader Mahbubul Alam Hanif former upazila chairman Ataur Rahman Ata in Kushtia on charges of acquiring wealth beyond known sources of income and failing to submit a mandatory asset declaration within the stipulated time.

Politically, Ata is also General Secretary of Kushtia Town unit of the Awami League. and a close associate of Mahbu ul Alam Hanif.

According to sources at the ACC’s Integrated District Office in Kushtia, the case (No. 05), dated February 23, 2026, was filed against Ataur Rahman, 53, former chairman of Kushtia Sadar Upazila.

The case was lodged by ACC Assistant Director Bijon Kumar Roy of the Kushtia office.

As stated in the First Information Report (FIR), under Section 26(1) of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act, 2004, the Commission issued an asset declaration form (No. 0006596) to Ataur Rahman at his residential address. Although he was legally obligated to complete and submit the form within the specified timeframe, he failed to do so. Consequently, a case was filed against him under Section 26(2) of the same Act.

Preliminary inquiries by the ACC allegedly found that Ataur Rahman had acquired and possessed assets worth approximately Tk 10,096,894,100 beyond his known sources of income. The complaint states that there is a significant discrepancy between his declared income and the assets he accumulated. Authorities have said the matter will be further examined through a detailed investigation.

Ataur Rahman is the son of the late Abdus Sattar. His permanent address is village Sholdag Uttarpara, Bahir Char, Bheramara Upazila, Kushtia district. He, however, stayed at Hanif’s residence in Kushtia town that was destroyed on August 5.

ACC officials said the investigation is ongoing. Legal action will be taken in accordance with the law if the allegations are proven.

The case has created a stir in local political and administrative circles, with widespread discussion over its developments.