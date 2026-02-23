March 1, 2026, 12:04 pm
Dainik Kushtia
Headline :
Trump confirms Khamenei dead in US-Israeli strikes, Iran disputes claim
Psychological Market Instability in Ramadan and MP Amir Hamza’s Supervisory Initiative
Kushtia ACC Moves against Hanif’s cousin also AL leader over Unexplained Assets
Tragic Road Accident leaves 5 kill in Kushtia, DC announces financial assistance
Amar Ekushey: A Blood-Inscribed Epic of Language and the Rise of a Nation
Family Card’ Distribution Kicks Off During Ramadan: Boosting Implementation of Key Pledges
BNP’s Triumph in Transition: Jamaat and the Shifting Political Landscape
Khulna Division Recast/Jamaat’s Growing Power in the Southwestern battels of Politics
Jamaat Wins 3 of Kushtia’s 4 Seats, BNP Secures 1
Gorai Nandini Sahitya O Pathachakra Holds Annual Picnic and Literary Gathering in Kushtia
Headline :
Trump confirms Khamenei dead in US-Israeli strikes, Iran disputes claim Psychological Market Instability in Ramadan and MP Amir Hamza’s Supervisory Initiative Kushtia ACC Moves against Hanif’s cousin also AL leader over Unexplained Assets Tragic Road Accident leaves 5 kill in Kushtia, DC announces financial assistance Amar Ekushey: A Blood-Inscribed Epic of Language and the Rise of a Nation Family Card’ Distribution Kicks Off During Ramadan: Boosting Implementation of Key Pledges BNP’s Triumph in Transition: Jamaat and the Shifting Political Landscape Khulna Division Recast/Jamaat’s Growing Power in the Southwestern battels of Politics Jamaat Wins 3 of Kushtia’s 4 Seats, BNP Secures 1 Gorai Nandini Sahitya O Pathachakra Holds Annual Picnic and Literary Gathering in Kushtia
/ Front Page, Kushtia Issues, National, Today Newspaper, Top news

Kushtia ACC Moves against Hanif’s cousin also AL leader over Unexplained Assets

The Kushtia Times Report/ 118 Share
Update : Monday, February 23, 2026

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a case against the cousin brother of Awami League’s central joint secretary leader Mahbubul Alam Hanif former upazila chairman Ataur Rahman Ata in Kushtia on charges of acquiring wealth beyond known sources of income and failing to submit a mandatory asset declaration within the stipulated time.
Politically, Ata is also General Secretary of Kushtia Town unit of the Awami League. and a close associate of Mahbu ul Alam Hanif.
According to sources at the ACC’s Integrated District Office in Kushtia, the case (No. 05), dated February 23, 2026, was filed against Ataur Rahman, 53, former chairman of Kushtia Sadar Upazila.
The case was lodged by ACC Assistant Director Bijon Kumar Roy of the Kushtia office.
As stated in the First Information Report (FIR), under Section 26(1) of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act, 2004, the Commission issued an asset declaration form (No. 0006596) to Ataur Rahman at his residential address. Although he was legally obligated to complete and submit the form within the specified timeframe, he failed to do so. Consequently, a case was filed against him under Section 26(2) of the same Act.
Preliminary inquiries by the ACC allegedly found that Ataur Rahman had acquired and possessed assets worth approximately Tk 10,096,894,100 beyond his known sources of income. The complaint states that there is a significant discrepancy between his declared income and the assets he accumulated. Authorities have said the matter will be further examined through a detailed investigation.
Ataur Rahman is the son of the late Abdus Sattar. His permanent address is village Sholdag Uttarpara, Bahir Char, Bheramara Upazila, Kushtia district. He, however, stayed at Hanif’s residence in Kushtia town that was destroyed on August 5.
ACC officials said the investigation is ongoing. Legal action will be taken in accordance with the law if the allegations are proven.
The case has created a stir in local political and administrative circles, with widespread discussion over its developments.


আপনার মতামত লিখুন :

Comments are closed.

More News Of This Category

Trump confirms Khamenei dead in US-Israeli strikes, Iran disputes claim

Psychological Market Instability in Ramadan and MP Amir Hamza’s Supervisory Initiative

Tragic Road Accident leaves 5 kill in Kushtia, DC announces financial assistance

Amar Ekushey: A Blood-Inscribed Epic of Language and the Rise of a Nation

Family Card’ Distribution Kicks Off During Ramadan: Boosting Implementation of Key Pledges

BNP’s Triumph in Transition: Jamaat and the Shifting Political Landscape

Published Books of Dr. Amanur Aman’

  • 2,667
  • 1,539,676
Division News
Editor & Publisher: Dr. Amanur Aman,    M. Phil (IUK), PhD (NBU-Darjeeling)
Advisor Editor:  Ajoy Maitra
Managing Editor: Shanaz Aman
Executive Editor: Mythos Aman
News & Commercial Offices: T&T Road, Thana Traffic More, Kushtia-7000. Mobile: 01713914570, E-mail: editor@thekushtiatimes.com          
All rights reserved © 2025 thekushtiatimes.com
Maintenance By theksuhtiatimes.com
Copy Protected by Chetan's WP-Copyprotect. Copy Protected by Chetan's WP-Copyprotect.