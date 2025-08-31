September 2, 2025, 4:03 am
Dainik Kushtia
Headline :
Kushtia BGB seizes drugs, fake cigarettes and illegal nets worth Tk 8 crore
Probe finds major gaps in Shilaidaha Kuthibari development fund utilization
39 Bangladeshis including women, children repatriated in Meherpur
Sylhet’s White Stone/ How an Industry Was Killed, India Profited, Bangladesh Paid the Price
Rooppur Nuclear Project enters final stage of fuel loading process
Padma Swells, 13 Primary Schools in Char Areas Closed in Kushtia
Second phase test soon after successful first phase of Ruppur Nuclear Plant
One Year On/ The Lessons of the July Uprising Remain Relevant
Former Kushtia SP Tanvir Shown Arrested in BNP Activist Murder Case, Previous Case to Run
Climate change cast a shadow/ Farming struggles in Northern Bangladesh
Headline :
Kushtia BGB seizes drugs, fake cigarettes and illegal nets worth Tk 8 crore Probe finds major gaps in Shilaidaha Kuthibari development fund utilization 39 Bangladeshis including women, children repatriated in Meherpur Sylhet’s White Stone/ How an Industry Was Killed, India Profited, Bangladesh Paid the Price Rooppur Nuclear Project enters final stage of fuel loading process Padma Swells, 13 Primary Schools in Char Areas Closed in Kushtia Second phase test soon after successful first phase of Ruppur Nuclear Plant One Year On/ The Lessons of the July Uprising Remain Relevant Former Kushtia SP Tanvir Shown Arrested in BNP Activist Murder Case, Previous Case to Run Climate change cast a shadow/ Farming struggles in Northern Bangladesh
/ Front Page, Kushtia Issues, Lead News, National, Today Newspaper

Kushtia BGB seizes drugs, fake cigarettes and illegal nets worth Tk 8 crore

Mythos Aman 135 Share
Update : Sunday, August 31, 2025

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in Kushtia has recovered a massive consignment of drugs, fake cigarettes and illicit fishing nets. Officials estimate of the seized items to be worth nearly Tk 8.64 crore.
According to BGB officials, acting on a tip-off, a joint raid was conducted in the early hours of Saturday (August 31) at Islampur Trimohoni area of the Padma River under Daulatpur upazila.
The operation was directed by Daulatpur Upazila Nirbahi Officer {UNO) Abdul Hai Siddique, Upazila Fisheries Officer Hossain Ahmed Swapon, and Assistant Director 47 BGB Zakirul Islam.
The raid, conducted under the direct supervision of Lieutenant Colonel Mahbub Murshed Rahman, psc, Commanding Officer of 47 BGB, led to the seizure of about 11,500 kg of illegal Chinese “Duari” nets and 10,000 kg of Indian “current” nets.
Fake Cigarettes Seized in Bheramara/
According to BGB officials, as part of the continuous drive against smuggling, a patrol team raided the Baromile highway in Kushhtia’s Bheramara upazila on August 30. Acting on intelligence, the team, led by Naib Subedar Billal Hossain, searched a BRTC bus on the Panchagarh–Patharghata route and recovered 5,660 packets of counterfeit cigarettes worth Tk 3.11 lakh.
On the same evening at about 8:45 pm, BGB personnel carried out another raid near border pillar No-146/4-S in Kajipur’s Borderpara. Subedar Shahabuddin Hossain led the operation that recovered 127 bottles of Indian Phensidyl, estimated at Tk 50,800.
Destruction and Legal Action/
The illegal Chinese “Duari” and Indian current nets were destroyed in the presence of the UNO and the Fisheries Officer of Daulatpur. At the same time, the recovered counterfeit cigarettes have been submitted to the Kushtia divisional Customs Office, and the Phensidyl bottles are secured at the BGB battalion seizure store for further legal action.
Aman/


আপনার মতামত লিখুন :

Comments are closed.

More News Of This Category

Probe finds major gaps in Shilaidaha Kuthibari development fund utilization

39 Bangladeshis including women, children repatriated in Meherpur

Sylhet’s White Stone/ How an Industry Was Killed, India Profited, Bangladesh Paid the Price

Rooppur Nuclear Project enters final stage of fuel loading process

Padma Swells, 13 Primary Schools in Char Areas Closed in Kushtia

Second phase test soon after successful first phase of Ruppur Nuclear Plant

Published Books of Dr. Amanur Aman’

  • 90
  • 1,129,669
Division News
Editor & Publisher: Dr. Amanur Aman,    M. Phil (IUK), PhD (NBU-Darjeeling)
Advisor Editor:  Ajoy Maitra
Managing Editor: Shanaz Aman
Executive Editor: Mythos Aman
News & Commercial Offices: T&T Road, Thana Traffic More, Kushtia-7000. Mobile: 01713914570, E-mail: editor@thekushtiatimes.com          
All rights reserved © 2025 thekushtiatimes.com
Maintenance By theksuhtiatimes.com
Copy Protected by Chetan's WP-Copyprotect. Copy Protected by Chetan's WP-Copyprotect.