Kushtia BGB seizes drugs, fake cigarettes and illegal nets worth Tk 8 crore

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in Kushtia has recovered a massive consignment of drugs, fake cigarettes and illicit fishing nets. Officials estimate of the seized items to be worth nearly Tk 8.64 crore.

According to BGB officials, acting on a tip-off, a joint raid was conducted in the early hours of Saturday (August 31) at Islampur Trimohoni area of the Padma River under Daulatpur upazila.

The operation was directed by Daulatpur Upazila Nirbahi Officer {UNO) Abdul Hai Siddique, Upazila Fisheries Officer Hossain Ahmed Swapon, and Assistant Director 47 BGB Zakirul Islam.

The raid, conducted under the direct supervision of Lieutenant Colonel Mahbub Murshed Rahman, psc, Commanding Officer of 47 BGB, led to the seizure of about 11,500 kg of illegal Chinese “Duari” nets and 10,000 kg of Indian “current” nets.

Fake Cigarettes Seized in Bheramara/

According to BGB officials, as part of the continuous drive against smuggling, a patrol team raided the Baromile highway in Kushhtia’s Bheramara upazila on August 30. Acting on intelligence, the team, led by Naib Subedar Billal Hossain, searched a BRTC bus on the Panchagarh–Patharghata route and recovered 5,660 packets of counterfeit cigarettes worth Tk 3.11 lakh.

On the same evening at about 8:45 pm, BGB personnel carried out another raid near border pillar No-146/4-S in Kajipur’s Borderpara. Subedar Shahabuddin Hossain led the operation that recovered 127 bottles of Indian Phensidyl, estimated at Tk 50,800.

Destruction and Legal Action/

The illegal Chinese “Duari” and Indian current nets were destroyed in the presence of the UNO and the Fisheries Officer of Daulatpur. At the same time, the recovered counterfeit cigarettes have been submitted to the Kushtia divisional Customs Office, and the Phensidyl bottles are secured at the BGB battalion seizure store for further legal action.

Aman/