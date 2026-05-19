May 19, 2026, 12:29 pm
Dainik Kushtia
Headline :
Kushtia Government College gets new principal
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Headline :
Kushtia Government College gets new principal Jamaat elements in Bangladesh are nervous after my victory: Suvendu Ginger imports drop sharply, prices surge by Tk 100 Per Kg USA imposes 5 conditions on Iran State Advertisement Allocation System Set for Major Reform The Story of 115 Days: What about the SSC preparation Journalism Under Strain across Asia, Bangladesh at a Crossroads Ongoing Measles May Not Be Controlled Before June, Health Experts Say Guti Mango Harvest Begins in Rajshahi Govt Appoints New VCs at 10 Public Universities, Kushtia IU gets Professor Dr. Matinur Rahman
/ Education, Front Page, Kushtia Issues, Lead News, Today Newspaper

Kushtia Government College gets new principal

The Kushtia Times Report/ 65 Share
Update : Tuesday, May 19, 2026

The incumbent vice principal, also a professor of the Department of Political Science, Dr. Md. Abdul Latif has been appointed as the new principal of Kushtia Government College.
He will succeed, Professor Mollah Md. Ruhul Amin.
A government order in this regard has already been issued.
The order states that Dr. Abdul Latif, who is currently serving as the vice principal of Kushtia Government College, has been appointed to the post of principal. Meanwhile, the current principal has been attached to the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE). He has also been instructed to serve as a professor at Pabna Government Edward College.
The notification further mentioned that the transferred officials must be released from their current workplaces by May 20. Otherwise, they will be considered automatically released after the deadline.
The students and concerned parties have welcomed the change positively.
Earlier, allegations of various controversies and criticisms had surrounded Principal RuhulAmin for a long time. He faced criticism over internal administrative activities, alleged distance from teachers and students, and several institutional decisions. However, no official statement regarding these allegations has been obtained from his side.
Newly appointed principal Dr. Abdul Latif is known as an experienced academic. In addition to teaching for many years as a professor in the Political Science Department, he also served as the college’s vice principal. Concerned stakeholders hope that his leadership will bring positive changes to the academic and administrative environment of the college.
He was also former principal of Kohksa Government College in Kushtia.


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