Kushtia sees postal voting interest cross 16,000

A total of 16,241 voters from both home and abroad have applied to cast their votes by postal ballot in Kushtia’s four parliamentary constituencies.

On Sunday afternoon, the postal ballot boxes were sealed at the office of Kushtia Deputy Commissioner and the Returning Officer in Kushtia Iqbal Hossain in the presence of representatives of the candidates.

According to official data, Kushtia-1 (Daulatpur) recorded 1,151 applications from overseas voters and 2,444 from within the country, while Kushtia-2 (Mirpur–Bheramara) saw 2,109 overseas and 2,534 domestic applications. In Kushtia-3 (Sadar), 1,391 voters from abroad and 2,261 from within the country applied, and Kushtia-4 (Kumarkhali–Khoksa) received 1,045 applications from overseas voters and the highest domestic total of 3,306.

Aman/