January 27, 2026, 11:18 am
Dainik Kushtia
Jamaat Ameer calls for a moral renewal and mind-set reform
Kushtia sees postal voting interest cross 16,000
Bangladesh shut out of Kolkata Book Fair again
UCB Hosts ‘Cashless Bangladesh’ Programme in Kushtia
A tragedy overlooked: Worker lost life for Tk 5000 in petrol pump, Family left helpless
Road accident victims in Kushtia and Meherpur receive Tk. 2.80 crore compensation
Government suspends new permits; Indian onion imports to run until January 30
18 Months On, Kushtia Jail Escapees Still Evade Arrest, Security Fears Grow
Begum Khaleda Zia laid to rest
Former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia passes away
Front Page, Kushtia Issues, Today Newspaper, Top news

Kushtia sees postal voting interest cross 16,000

The Kushtia Times Report 76 Share
Update : Monday, January 26, 2026

A total of 16,241 voters from both home and abroad have applied to cast their votes by postal ballot in Kushtia’s four parliamentary constituencies.
On Sunday afternoon, the postal ballot boxes were sealed at the office of Kushtia Deputy Commissioner and the Returning Officer in Kushtia Iqbal Hossain in the presence of representatives of the candidates.
According to official data, Kushtia-1 (Daulatpur) recorded 1,151 applications from overseas voters and 2,444 from within the country, while Kushtia-2 (Mirpur–Bheramara) saw 2,109 overseas and 2,534 domestic applications. In Kushtia-3 (Sadar), 1,391 voters from abroad and 2,261 from within the country applied, and Kushtia-4 (Kumarkhali–Khoksa) received 1,045 applications from overseas voters and the highest domestic total of 3,306.
Division News
