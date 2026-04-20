Kushtia Spiritual Guru Killing Case: Controversy Over Accused List, Calls for Neutral Probe Intensify

A controversy has emerged over the list of accused in a case filed in connection with the killing of a spiritual guru in Kushtia’s Daulatpur upazila. Conflicting accounts from eyewitnesses, local residents, and political groups have made the account of the incident increasingly complex.

The case was filed by the victim’s brother, Fazlur Rahman. It names several individuals allegedly linked to Jamaat and other Islamist political parties, along with 180 to 200 unidentified persons. However, a section of locals claims that some individuals seen at the scene and identified in video footage have not been included in the First Information Report (FIR). On the other hand, questions have also been raised about the allegations against those named in the case.

A video clip of approximately 18 minutes and 55 seconds recorded during the incident is currently under discussion. Locals say that members of different political organizations can be seen in the footage, but the FIR does not fully reflect their presence. They further claim that a significant number of activists from the BNP and its affiliated organizations were present at the forefront of the incident, but their names were not included in the case. However, the authenticity and context of the video have not yet been officially verified.

The complainant, Fazlur Rahman, declined to make detailed comments on the issue, stating that he is unable to respond to questions regarding the list of accused.

Meanwhile, the person named as the main accused in the case has claimed that the police were informed beforehand about the possibility of tension, and efforts were made to keep the situation under control.

Political circles have also witnessed conflicting statements. One side alleges that the case may have been influenced politically, leading to inconsistencies between the actual incident and the list of accused. Another side argues that there is an attempt to implicate their activists deliberately.

A local BNP leader stated that the incident occurred within a very short span of time and involved people from different professions and viewpoints. According to him, it would not be appropriate to view the incident solely through a partisan political lens.

Some local residents believe it was a spontaneous reaction from the crowd, which is now being interpreted differently. Others, however, argue that prior calls and tensions on social media may have contributed to escalating the situation.

The district police have stated that the inclusion of names in the case is primarily the complainant’s prerogative. However, the investigation will determine the actual facts. If anyone is found innocent, their name will be removed, and if new involvement is discovered, they will be added.

Overall, as the case remains under investigation, it is not yet possible to determine responsibility conclusively. Therefore, concerned parties are calling for a fair and transparent investigation to uncover the true facts of the incident.