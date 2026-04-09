Kushtia Student Death Sparks Debate: Father Calls It Natural, Fellow Boarders Allege Negligence

The death of a ninth-grade student living in a dormitory at Educare Ideal School and College in Kushtia has sparked widespread questions, discussions, and controversy. Conflicting accounts have emerged regarding the same incident—while classmates allege negligence, the family claims it was a natural death.

The deceased student was Jubayer Ahmed (14), son of Mahasin Ali from Daulatpur upazila. He used to live in the institution’s dormitory while pursuing his studies.

According to the school authorities, Jubayer had been suffering from respiratory problems for some time. On Wednesday night (April 8), after dinner, he went to sleep with other students. At some point during the night, he fell ill and was quickly taken to the emergency department of Kushtia 250-Bed General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Chairman of Educare Ideal School and College, Russell Islam, said, “When he fell ill at night, he was promptly taken to the hospital. He had a prior history of breathing problems.”

Residential Medical Officer Dr. Hossain Imam stated that the student was brought to the emergency department around 3:00 am and was declared dead after examination. As the incident occurred in a residential institution and could be considered suspicious, the police were informed as per protocol, and the body was sent to the morgue for an autopsy.

However, several students from the same dormitory presented a different account. They alleged that Jubayer was not taken to the hospital immediately after he fell ill; instead, there was a significant delay. They also claimed that even after his death, the body was kept in the dormitory for some time. Additionally, there were allegations that students were not allowed to leave the premises following the incident.

One student, speaking anonymously, said that Jubayer had been suffering from chest pain since 10:00 pm. When the dormitory’s supervising teacher was informed, he allegedly did not take the matter seriously. Another student claimed that instead of receiving help, they were verbally abused.

According to the students, Jubayer died around 3:00 am, after which he was hurriedly taken to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Jubayer’s father, Mahasin Ali, presented a different stance. He stated that his son had been ill beforehand and that the death occurred naturally. He also claimed that there was no negligence on the part of the institution, although he could not confirm exactly how the incident unfolded.

In this regard, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kushtia Model Police Station, Kabir Hossain Matubbar, said that the family has applied to take the body without an autopsy. Police are currently investigating the matter.

Overall, conflicting statements surrounding the same incident have created confusion. Considering the allegations from classmates, the family’s differing claims, and the ongoing administrative procedures, concerned observers emphasize the need for a neutral and comprehensive investigation to determine the actual cause of the student’s death.