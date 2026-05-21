May 21, 2026, 4:28 pm
Dainik Kushtia
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Law minister ordered to end investigation on Ramisa rape and murder in week
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Headline :
Law minister ordered to end investigation on Ramisa rape and murder in week 90th meeting on the renewal of the Ganges Water Sharing Treaty is in India today Two Killed, Four Cattle Dead in Lightning Strikes in Jhenaidah and Meherpur Kushtia Government College gets new principal Jamaat elements in Bangladesh are nervous after my victory: Suvendu Ginger imports drop sharply, prices surge by Tk 100 Per Kg USA imposes 5 conditions on Iran State Advertisement Allocation System Set for Major Reform The Story of 115 Days: What about the SSC preparation Journalism Under Strain across Asia, Bangladesh at a Crossroads
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Law minister ordered to end investigation on Ramisa rape and murder in week

The Kushtia Times Report 60 Share
Update : Thursday, May 21, 2026

Law Minister has directed that the investigation report on the brutal rape and murder of seven-year-old Ramisa in Dhaka’s Pallabi, be submitted within one week.
The instruction was given to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner on Thursday (May 21), according to a Ministry official. The minister stated that all necessary steps will be taken to complete the trial as quickly as possible.
Meanwhile, the arrested accused, Sohel Rana, gave a confessional statement in court on Wednesday (May 20), detailing how the crime was committed. A Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate recorded his statement under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code. He reportedly admitted to being under the influence of drugs at the time and said there was no prior dispute with the victim’s family.
Earlier, on Tuesday morning (May 19), police recovered the beheaded body of the child from a flat in Pallabi and the severed head from a bathroom bucket. A murder case was filed.
According to the case statement, the child was lured into the flat where she was allegedly tortured and killed. Police later arrested the suspect’s wife at the scene, and Sohel Rana was detained from Fatullah, Narayanganj. He has confessed to the killing during interrogation.


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