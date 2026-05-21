Law minister ordered to end investigation on Ramisa rape and murder in week

Law Minister has directed that the investigation report on the brutal rape and murder of seven-year-old Ramisa in Dhaka’s Pallabi, be submitted within one week.

The instruction was given to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner on Thursday (May 21), according to a Ministry official. The minister stated that all necessary steps will be taken to complete the trial as quickly as possible.

Meanwhile, the arrested accused, Sohel Rana, gave a confessional statement in court on Wednesday (May 20), detailing how the crime was committed. A Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate recorded his statement under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code. He reportedly admitted to being under the influence of drugs at the time and said there was no prior dispute with the victim’s family.

Earlier, on Tuesday morning (May 19), police recovered the beheaded body of the child from a flat in Pallabi and the severed head from a bathroom bucket. A murder case was filed.

According to the case statement, the child was lured into the flat where she was allegedly tortured and killed. Police later arrested the suspect’s wife at the scene, and Sohel Rana was detained from Fatullah, Narayanganj. He has confessed to the killing during interrogation.