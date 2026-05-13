Local governance system set for changes again: No party symbols in polls

The government is thinking to bring some changes in country’s local governance system ahead the polls of it.

As part of the changes, the Election Commission (EC) is considering an increase in the security deposit required from candidates contesting local government elections. Meanwhile, following recent legal amendments, local polls will no longer feature party symbols.

In line with this change, the EC has initiated revisions to the election conduct and management rules. As part of the process, the requirement for signature endorsements from voters for independent candidates is also under consideration for removal.

The law has already been amended, abolishing provisions for party-symbol-based elections in Union Parishads (UP), municipalities, upazilas, and city corporations for mayor/chairman posts. As a result, significant revisions to election rules are now necessary, according to sources.

During the interim government period, administrators were appointed to most local government institutions. Subsequently, following political shifts, administrators continued to be placed in various local bodies. However, no final decision has yet been made regarding when local elections will be held.

Meanwhile, BNP and its allied organizations reportedly informed during consultations that local government elections may be held soon. The Election Commission is also preparing to amend necessary regulations before holding the polls.

Previously, the former election commission had also significantly increased candidate deposits in local elections. In upazila polls, the deposit for chairman candidates was raised from Tk 10,000 to Tk 100,000, while for vice-chairman posts it was increased from Tk 5,000 to Tk 75,000.

The current commission believes that removing the requirement for voter endorsement signatures may lead to a surge in candidates, creating administrative pressure. Increasing the security deposit is being considered as a way to manage this situation.

However, some commissioners argue that excessively high deposits could discourage genuine candidates from participating. Therefore, efforts are underway to strike a balance so that unnecessary candidacies are controlled without discouraging democratic participation.

Currently, in Union Parishad elections, the deposit is Tk 5,000 for chairman candidates and Tk 1,000 for members. In municipalities, mayoral candidates pay between Tk 15,000 and Tk 30,000, while councillor candidates pay Tk 5,000. In city corporations, deposits range from Tk 20,000 to Tk 100,000 for mayoral posts and Tk 10,000 to Tk 50,000 for councillors.

The EC is also reportedly planning further reforms, including banning posters, introducing online nomination submission, and removing provisions related to EVM voting.