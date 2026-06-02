LPG/ Price rises by Tk 599, now reduced by Tk 55—who will bear the earlier burden?

The issue of fuel prices has long remained a subject of debate in Bangladesh. In particular, fluctuations in the prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and autogas are directly affecting ordinary consumers. Frequent sharp price hikes followed by only marginal reductions have placed low and middle-income households under continued financial pressure.

Recently, the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) announced a slight reduction in LPG prices at the consumer level. In a notification issued on Tuesday (June 2), the price of a 12-kg LPG cylinder was reduced by Tk 55, fixing it at Tk 1,885. At the same time, the price of autogas was reduced by Tk 2.57 per litre to Tk 86.93.

However, this small relief comes after a series of steep price increases that have raised concerns among consumers. Within a very short period, LPG prices saw significant hikes. On April 19, the price of a 12-kg cylinder was increased by Tk 212 to Tk 1,940. Just 17 days earlier, on April 2, BERC had raised the price by Tk 387, setting it at Tk 1,727. In total, the price increased by Tk 599 in two rounds, creating substantial pressure on household budgets.

Energy experts say that global LPG price fluctuations, the exchange rate of the US dollar, and import costs all influence the local market. However, consumers argue that such irregular price changes make it difficult to manage monthly expenses.

LPG has now become the primary cooking fuel in both urban and rural households, meaning any price change directly impacts daily life. Meanwhile, rising autogas prices also affect transport costs, indirectly increasing the burden on passengers.

Economists warn that without a stable and predictable energy pricing policy, inflationary pressure will continue to rise, affecting food, transport, and production costs.

While the recent price cut offers some relief, it is seen as minimal compared to the earlier sharp increases. As a result, uncertainty in the market remains, leaving consumers questioning whether this reduction truly eases their burden or merely adjusts a much heavier earlier shock.