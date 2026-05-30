May 30, 2026, 9:19 pm
Dainik Kushtia
Headline :
Marital Conflicts, Child’s Illness Emerge in Probe of Kushtia Gorai River Tragedy
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Headline :
Marital Conflicts, Child’s Illness Emerge in Probe of Kushtia Gorai River Tragedy Russian Engineer Found Dead at Rooppur Housing Complex Allegations of irregularities and political influence in VGF distribution in Kushtia Radio Dress Code Withdrawn following public criticism A farewell note by Pranay Verma/ Abar Dekha Hobe Four killed, 25 injured as passenger bus plunges into ditch in Kushtia UNICEF’s deep concern over violence against children in Bangladesh Compulsory sports from class IV; Eight events included in curriculum Strict Safety Measures Announced for Eid Travel Law minister ordered to end investigation on Ramisa rape and murder in week
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Marital Conflicts, Child’s Illness Emerge in Probe of Kushtia Gorai River Tragedy

The Kushtia Times Report 85 Share
Update : Saturday, May 30, 2026

The shocking incident in which a 22-year-old mother who allegedly threw her four-month-old child into the Gorai River before jumping in herself, has raised serious questions about what drove her to take such a drastic step.
While the exact motive remains unknown, investigators believe that prolonged marital conflict and stress related to the treatment of the couple’s sick infant may have played a significant role.
According to family sources, the child had been suffering from illness for some time and discussions were underway about taking the baby to a larger city for better medical care. However, reports suggest that tensions between the husband and wife had been ongoing for a considerable period. Two days before the incident, the mother left for her parental home with the infant. Her husband later requested that she return, but she did not.
Officer-In-Charge (OC) of Kushtia Model Police Kabir Hossain Matubbor say the woman is currently in custody for her own safety and to assist the investigation.
“However, she has been unable to provide any explanation because she is emotionally devastated and continues to break down in tears during questioning. As a result, authorities have not yet determined what triggered her actions, “said OC.
Polie are now examining whether emotional distress, family disputes, financial pressures, or disagreements over the child’s treatment contributed to the tragedy, while search efforts for the missing infant continue.


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