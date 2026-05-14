May 14, 2026, 3:51 pm
Dainik Kushtia
Headline :
Maulana sentenes 7 years jail for attempting rape in mosque
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Headline :
Maulana sentenes 7 years jail for attempting rape in mosque Two Excavators of canal excavation torched in Kushtia Trump’s “51st State” Padma Barrage project wins ECNEC approval Local governance system set for changes again: No party symbols in polls Ahead of Eid/ All Shops and Shopping Malls to Remain Open until 10:pm Tax on Motorcycles and Battery-Run Auto-Rickshaws Proposed Prime Minister calls for treating criminals beyond political affiliation High Court’s Full Verdict/Disclosure of Fetal Sex Band Tk 12,630 crore remittance received in 9 days
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Maulana sentenes 7 years jail for attempting rape in mosque

The Kushtia Times Report 60 Share
Update : Thursday, May 14, 2026

A court has sentenced an Islami Hafez to 7 years of rigorous imprisonment for attempting to rape a child inside a mosque in Nagarkanda of Faridpur district. He was also fined Tk 20,000 and sentenced to another 6 months in prison in default.
The man named Hafez Maulana Ali Hossain (59) was hailed at Chagoldi of Nagarkanda upazila of Faridpur.
Judge and District Judge Shamima Parveen of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal announced the verdict on Wednesday (May 14). The accused was later sent to jail.
According to the case report, on the morning of March 6, 2025, when a minor child from the same area went to a local mosque for religious education. Maulana Ali Hossain was Imam of rthe mosque. He cleverly took the child to a side and tried to rape her. Hearing the child’s screams, the locals rushed to arrest the accused and handed him over to the police.
Later, the child’s father filed a case at the police station. After the investigation, the police submitted a charge sheet to the court. After a long hearing and taking testimony, the court gave this verdict as the charges were proven.


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