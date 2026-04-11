Mob kills ‘Pir’ attacking shrine in Kushtia despite police presence

The Kushtia Times Report/

A man identified as a ‘pir’ was beaten to death at Philipnagar village of Kushtia’s Daulatpur upazila over allegations of blasphemy.

The incident took place on Saturday noon when an agitated mob attacked the Pir’s shrine despite the presence of police.

The victim, Shamim Reza (Jahangir), died during the attack. His shrine was also vandalized and set on fire.

According to local sources, Shamim Reza, who was a well-educated, had been engaged in religious activities through his establishment for years. Recently, some of his statements spread on social media, angering a section of local residents. He was accused of making offensive remarks about religion.

Police said the incident was triggered by a viral video, which is initially suspected to be old. However, violence erupted before the authenticity of the video could be verified—highlighting the dangerous consequences of emotionally driven reactions without fact-checking.

After tensions built up in the morning, several hundred people gathered by noon and attacked the shrine. Witnesses said Jahangir and his followers were assaulted and severely beaten. He was taken to Daulatpur upazila Health Complex in critical condition, where he later died while undergoing treatment.

Although police were present at the scene, the situation quickly spiralled out of control. Officer-in-Charge of Daulatpur Police Station, Arifur Rahman, said a small number of police personnel were unable to manage the large crowd.

The incident once again raises questions about the preparedness of law enforcement, intelligence monitoring, and the effectiveness of rapid preventive measures. It also points to the growing trend of extrajudicial violence in society.

According to sources, Shamim Reza had previously faced similar allegations in 2021 and was arrested at that time. This indicates that the issue is not new, raising further questions about why the situation escalated to such an extreme level.

Authorities say the situation is now under control with increased police presence, but the loss of life and rise of mob justice remain deeply concerning for society and the state.