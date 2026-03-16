March 16, 2026, 10:46 am
Dainik Kushtia
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New DC for Kushtia amid hopes of administrative stability
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Headline :
New DC for Kushtia amid hopes of administrative stability Deadline for rice imports extended by one month Danveer Alauddin Ahmed: A lifetime of philanthropy recognised with ‘Shatabdi Award’ Injured BNP activist succumbed in Jhenidah Four trafficking attempts foiled, 6 women rescued, 4 cases in Jhenaidah border in 16 days Bangladesh set to receive 5,000 tonnes of Diesel as India, China show Interest to cooperation Four killed in separate road accidents in Rajshahi, Meherpur, 5 injured Two children’s bodies recovered from Garai River after 25 hours IU Teacher Murder Case: Main accused arrested, 5-Members Committee Formed Islamic University Teacher Murder: Four named in police complaint, 20 boremarks in postmoretm
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New DC for Kushtia amid hopes of administrative stability

The Kushtia Times Report 124 Share
Update : Monday, March 16, 2026

The Ministry of Public Administration posted Touhid Bin Hasan as the new Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate of Kushtia. The posting, made under the President’s directive, was was formalized on Sunday (March 15, 2026) in a notification signed by Aminul Islam, Deputy Secretary of the Field Administration-2 branch, and is effective immediately.
Prior to this appointment, Touhid Bin Hasan served as a Deputy Secretary at the Ministry of Public Administration. He is a member of the 28th batch of the Bangladesh Civil Service (Administration) cadre. This is his first appointment as a Deputy Commissioner.
New DCs Appointed in Five Districts/
As part of the government’s recent administrative fresh reshuffle, five new Deputy Commissioners have been appointed simultaneously in five districts. Earlier, on March 1, 2026, the previous DCs of these districts were withdrawn and attached to the Ministry of Public Administration.
The newly appointed Deputy Commissioners are: Gazipur – Nurul Karim Bhuiyan (Deputy Secretary, Local Government Division), Chapainawabganj – Abu Saleh Md. Musa Jangi (Director, Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh; Deputy Secretary), Panchagarh – Mosammat Shukria Parvin (Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Commerce), Kushtia – Md. Touhid Bin Hasan (Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Public Administration), Netrokona – Khandakar Mushfiqur Rahman (Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Public Works)
All of them belong to the BCS (Administration) cadre.
Prolonged Administrative Instability in the District/
The political shift on August 5, 2024, triggered a wave of administrative reassignments in many districts, including Kushtia, resulting in a period of local uncertainty. Two Deputy Comissioners were chaaged within five months. Most recently, Iqbal Hossain had been serving as the Deputy Commissioner of Kushtia. However, he was withdrawn on March 1. This sparked huge discussions and reactions locally. Several organizations rewprotedly belong to opposition in parliament organized human chains and protests. Later, he left Kushtia on March 3.
Since then, the post of Deputy Commissioner had effectively remained vacant, with Ahmed Mahbub Ul Islam, Deputy Director of the District Council, serving as the acting officer.
Local administrative sources said that although routine activities continued during this period, there were some limitations in processing important files, supervising development projects and coordinating law and order.
Brief Career Profile
Touhid Bin Hasan is an officer of the 28th batch of the Bangladesh Civil Service (Administration) cadre. At the beginning of his career, he served at the office of the Deputy Commissioner in Munshiganj district. Later, he worked as Assistant Commissioner (Land) in Lalbagh Circle of Dhaka Metropolitan area.
Over the years, he served in various administrative roles and was eventually posted as Deputy Secretary at the Ministry of Public Administration, where he worked for a considerable period in a secretariat-based role. From that position, he has now been appointed as the Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate of Kushtia.
Expectations from the New DC
Officials and stakeholders expect that the appointment of Touhid Bin Hasan will bring stability to Kushtia’s district administration. As Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate, his responsibilities will include maintaining law and order and exercising magisterial authority, supervising and coordinating development projects, managing land administration, implementing government programmes at the district level and providing overall administrative leadership.
Officials believe that appointing a permanent Deputy Commissioner after a prolonged period will help end the administrative vacuum and instability in Kushtia and accelerate development activities in the district.


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