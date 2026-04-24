NID to Include English Names and Nicknames, Aiming to Ease Public Suffering

The Election Commission (EC) is preparing to roll out major changes to the National Identity Card (NID). Under the new proposed plan, the names of parents and spouses will be included in English alongside Bangla. In addition, the registration form will also include nicknames of individuals, as well as those of their parents and spouses.

Officials concerned say the absence of English spellings in NIDs frequently creates complications for citizens—particularly in matters related to passports, visas and international travel. In some cases, inconsistencies in names even lead applicants to provide incorrect information during correction processes. The initiative aims to provide a lasting solution to these issues.

According to sources at the EC’s NID Wing, names on NIDs are currently recorded only in Bangla. However, academic certificates, birth registrations, and passports include names in English as well. This inconsistency frequently creates difficulties in official procedures. To address this mismatch, the EC has decided to include English versions of names in the NID.

Under the proposal, the names of parents and spouses will also be added in English. However, nicknames will be stored only in the database and will not appear on the physical NID card. The card itself will display the individual’s name and parents’ names in both Bangla and English.

Md. Saiful Islam, Director of the NID Wing, said that relevant laws and regulations are being reviewed before implementing the proposal. If everything proceeds as planned, the changes will be introduced gradually.

According to the latest data from the Election Commission, the total number of voters in the country stands at 127,711,793. Of them, 62,885,200 are women, 64,825,361 are men, and 1,232 are registered as third-gender voters.