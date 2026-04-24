April 24, 2026, 11:42 am
Dainik Kushtia
Headline :
NID to Include English Names and Nicknames, Aiming to Ease Public Suffering
OC among 5 river police shot in an armed Attack on Padma
Arrest warrant against Jamaat lawmaker of Kushtia-3 Amir Hamza
Kushtia Spiritual Guru Killing Case: Controversy Over Accused List, Calls for Neutral Probe Intensify
Spiritual leader killing: No arrests after a week, accused moving freely
Mujbinagar Day/War, diplomacy and leadership: The strategic legacy of the Mujibnagar Government
Spiritual Guru killing/ protest and human chain in Kushtia demanding justice, Jamaat says conspiracy
Kushtia spiritual leader killing: links to Shibir and other Islamic groups surface
Bengali New Year Begins: A Festival of Joy and Renewal
Police Deployed at Baul Artist’s Home in Kushtia Amid Rising Tensions
Headline :
NID to Include English Names and Nicknames, Aiming to Ease Public Suffering OC among 5 river police shot in an armed Attack on Padma Arrest warrant against Jamaat lawmaker of Kushtia-3 Amir Hamza Kushtia Spiritual Guru Killing Case: Controversy Over Accused List, Calls for Neutral Probe Intensify Spiritual leader killing: No arrests after a week, accused moving freely Mujbinagar Day/War, diplomacy and leadership: The strategic legacy of the Mujibnagar Government Spiritual Guru killing/ protest and human chain in Kushtia demanding justice, Jamaat says conspiracy Kushtia spiritual leader killing: links to Shibir and other Islamic groups surface Bengali New Year Begins: A Festival of Joy and Renewal Police Deployed at Baul Artist’s Home in Kushtia Amid Rising Tensions
/ Business and Development, Front Page, Lead News, National, Today Newspaper

NID to Include English Names and Nicknames, Aiming to Ease Public Suffering

The Kushtia Times Report 33 Share
Update : Friday, April 24, 2026

The Election Commission (EC) is preparing to roll out major changes to the National Identity Card (NID). Under the new proposed plan, the names of parents and spouses will be included in English alongside Bangla. In addition, the registration form will also include nicknames of individuals, as well as those of their parents and spouses.
Officials concerned say the absence of English spellings in NIDs frequently creates complications for citizens—particularly in matters related to passports, visas and international travel. In some cases, inconsistencies in names even lead applicants to provide incorrect information during correction processes. The initiative aims to provide a lasting solution to these issues.
According to sources at the EC’s NID Wing, names on NIDs are currently recorded only in Bangla. However, academic certificates, birth registrations, and passports include names in English as well. This inconsistency frequently creates difficulties in official procedures. To address this mismatch, the EC has decided to include English versions of names in the NID.
Under the proposal, the names of parents and spouses will also be added in English. However, nicknames will be stored only in the database and will not appear on the physical NID card. The card itself will display the individual’s name and parents’ names in both Bangla and English.
Md. Saiful Islam, Director of the NID Wing, said that relevant laws and regulations are being reviewed before implementing the proposal. If everything proceeds as planned, the changes will be introduced gradually.
According to the latest data from the Election Commission, the total number of voters in the country stands at 127,711,793. Of them, 62,885,200 are women, 64,825,361 are men, and 1,232 are registered as third-gender voters.


আপনার মতামত লিখুন :

Comments are closed.

More News Of This Category

OC among 5 river police shot in an armed Attack on Padma

Arrest warrant against Jamaat lawmaker of Kushtia-3 Amir Hamza

Kushtia Spiritual Guru Killing Case: Controversy Over Accused List, Calls for Neutral Probe Intensify

Spiritual leader killing: No arrests after a week, accused moving freely

Mujbinagar Day/War, diplomacy and leadership: The strategic legacy of the Mujibnagar Government

Spiritual Guru killing/ protest and human chain in Kushtia demanding justice, Jamaat says conspiracy

Published Books of Dr. Amanur Aman’

  • 830
  • 1,657,736
Division News
Editor & Publisher: Dr. Amanur Aman,    M. Phil (IUK), PhD (NBU-Darjeeling)
Advisor Editor:  Ajoy Maitra
Managing Editor: Shanaz Aman
Executive Editor: Mythos Aman
News & Commercial Offices: T&T Road, Thana Traffic More, Kushtia-7000. Mobile: 01713914570, E-mail: editor@thekushtiatimes.com          
All rights reserved © 2025 thekushtiatimes.com
Maintenance By theksuhtiatimes.com
Copy Protected by Chetan's WP-Copyprotect. Copy Protected by Chetan's WP-Copyprotect.