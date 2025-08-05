One Year On/ The Lessons of the July Uprising Remain Relevant

The July uprising that started as a simple protest against the discrimination based on quota system in government jobs turned into a watershed moment for the whole country. While perceived as a simple protest by the then ruling party, it resulted in the ouster of the AL-led government. From a surface level, it might look like a straightforward thing, but if we take a deep look at how the events unfolded especially in the later phase of the movement, we will see that Awami League failed to comprehend the full force or the true potential of this movement.

Especially, in the history of independent Bangladesh, the country has never experienced such protests over a simple demand of quota reformation. Moreover, scores of people were killed within a few days. So many deaths within such a short period of time was really a matter of shock. This incident put the entire political character of the country into question.

We know about the importance of political culture in a polity and how culture impacts politics. Every political system is embedded with a particular political philosophy. Political culture is what the people, the voters, the electorates believe and do based on their understanding of the political system. Here, the influence of political malpractice is notable. The recently-held anti-discrimination movement and the subsequent ouster of the autocratic regime have brough the prevailing political malpractice and a lack of political foresight to the fore.

Despite the fact that Awami League is the oldest party in the country, they fail to understand the pulse and demands of the people of this country. The then government had enough time to realise the situation and come to a decision. But the government failed to perceive the reality. The ultimate result was that the former ministers and even the premier prioritised state properties and damage caused to the government organisations over innocent people’s lives. This was a blunder.

A state may have many allied powers politically or non-politically. These forces may have different political objectives. But if the general rule of political practice is not the same for all, any protest can pose serious risks. But the question remains — why did the oldest political party that led the country to independence fail to deal with this issue in the proper way? What was the party leaders doing?

There is an underlying message behind such failure.

After assuming office for a straight fourth term, the Awami League was in a buoyant mood after the January 7, 2024 elections. Sidelining the democratic election system, the AL was repeatedly in power and was somehow reluctant to give importance to public opinion. The party either ignored or quelled various issues from time to time turning a blind eye to the growing resentment among the populace.

On the other hand, the ruling Awami League was facing a crisis of bona fide leaders and activists. During its heyday, it gathered a huge number of people who were not follower of Awami ideology. They just came to cash in on the opportunity. Ousting the real dedicated leaders and activists from the party and the grassroots, Awami League created scope for opportunists. These people were never ready to sacrifice anything for the sake of the party. These hybrid and opportunist leaders and activists are largely responsible for the fall of Awami League.

Besides, when the protest was gaining momentum, the lawmakers of the ruling party, who were the base of government’s rural power structure, began to leave their constituency one by one. It is believed that if the local MPs would have stayed in their respective areas instead of running away from the field, they could have handled the situation in a pragmatic way.

Another mistake made by the Awami League was that they considered the student-led protests through the lens of other protests waged by the opposition parties. They failed to understand that this protest was different from any political movement in every way. Owing to such myopic insight, different ministers including Sheikh Hasina commented in a very derogatory way directed towards the protesting students, which just added fuel to the fire.

Well, there is no point of looking back now. We have to think about the country’s present and future course of action. The fall of Sheikh Hasina will go down in history as an ignominious chapter. History teaches us time and again. But the problem is that we don’t learn. Probably, some lines from the play ‘Galileo’ can teach all of us an important lesson.

When Galileo returned to reconcile with the ruling class, his disciples exclaimed, “Woe to a nation that has no valiant sons.” In reply, Galileo said, “A nation that needs a heroic son is a wretched nation.” It’s true that our country is now rife with lots of problems. So, we have to put in efforts to wipe out all those problems. We believe that Nobel laureate Professor Dr. Yunus, the man with international repute and support, along with his able team will be up for this tall task of reforming the state and fulfilling people’s expectations.

Meanwhile, the election heat is building up. Sooner or later, one party will assume power. But regardless of who forms the next government, the underlying message remains just as relevant.