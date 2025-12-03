December 4, 2025, 12:58 pm
Dainik Kushtia
Headline :
Pabna woman arrested for drowning 8 puppies
Groundwork for fuel loading at Rooppur’s first unit almost completed
Internal feud erupt sharp division in 2 seats in Meherpur
Mehedi Rumi’s popularity defies BNP infighting in race of Kushtia-4
Paturia ferry ghat struggles with limited service
ACC files two corruption cases against former Kushtia Zila Parishad chairman and his wife
Winter set to begin in North-western Bangladesh; first cold wave likely in December
Shadow of Hardship: Mother and daughter found dead in Kushtia
SETU leads the way in launching the Digital ‘Amar Bank’ project
Armed shadows on the Padma Char: The menace of ‘Kakon Bahini’ across 3 districts
Headline :
Pabna woman arrested for drowning 8 puppies Groundwork for fuel loading at Rooppur’s first unit almost completed Internal feud erupt sharp division in 2 seats in Meherpur Mehedi Rumi’s popularity defies BNP infighting in race of Kushtia-4 Paturia ferry ghat struggles with limited service ACC files two corruption cases against former Kushtia Zila Parishad chairman and his wife Winter set to begin in North-western Bangladesh; first cold wave likely in December Shadow of Hardship: Mother and daughter found dead in Kushtia SETU leads the way in launching the Digital ‘Amar Bank’ project Armed shadows on the Padma Char: The menace of ‘Kakon Bahini’ across 3 districts
/ Front Page, Lead News, National, Today Newspaper

Pabna woman arrested for drowning 8 puppies

The Kushtia Times Report/ 110 Share
Update : Wednesday, December 3, 2025

Police on Wednesday arrested the woman allegedly drowning eight puppies in a pond in Pabna’s Iswardi.
Additional Superintendent of Police in Pabna Pranab Kumar said she was arrested in a raid on a house near Rahimpur Girls’ School, where she had taken shelter after the case was filed.
The woman names Nishi Khatun is the wife of Small Farmers Foundation officer of iswardi upazila Hasanur Rahman Noyon. She had been residing with her husband at a government quarter in Iswardi upazila Parishad.
According to sources, the woman had placed the puppies, who had been living on the premises of the government quarter of the upazila, in a sack and drowned them in the pond on the night of November 30.
The next morning, the son of the woman informed Jahangir Alam, caretaker at the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Iswardi.
Later, eight dead puppies were recovered from the pond, still in the sack.
The matter came to the public through social media and received widespread criticism.
On 2 December, Ishwardi Upazila Livestock Officer Aklima Khatun filed a case under Section 7 of the Animal Welfare Act 2019 on behalf of the Director General of the Department of Livestock Services, where the woman Nishi Khatun was the sole accused.
Following widespread media and social media coverage of the incident, Farida Akter, advisor to the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, described the act as “inhumane” and instructed strict action against those involved.
Later, on Tuesday afternoon, an investigative team from the Animal Activist Committee arrived in Ishwardi from Dhaka to begin an inquiry.
Meanwhile, due to this brutal act, the accused’s family was instructed to vacate their government quarters.
UNO Moniruzzaman stated that they have already vacated the premises.
Additional SP said the woman is expected to be produced before a court on Wednesday.
Aman/


আপনার মতামত লিখুন :

Comments are closed.

More News Of This Category

Groundwork for fuel loading at Rooppur’s first unit almost completed

Internal feud erupt sharp division in 2 seats in Meherpur

Mehedi Rumi’s popularity defies BNP infighting in race of Kushtia-4

Paturia ferry ghat struggles with limited service

ACC files two corruption cases against former Kushtia Zila Parishad chairman and his wife

Winter set to begin in North-western Bangladesh; first cold wave likely in December

Published Books of Dr. Amanur Aman’

  • 385
  • 1,380,765
Division News
Editor & Publisher: Dr. Amanur Aman,    M. Phil (IUK), PhD (NBU-Darjeeling)
Advisor Editor:  Ajoy Maitra
Managing Editor: Shanaz Aman
Executive Editor: Mythos Aman
News & Commercial Offices: T&T Road, Thana Traffic More, Kushtia-7000. Mobile: 01713914570, E-mail: editor@thekushtiatimes.com          
All rights reserved © 2025 thekushtiatimes.com
Maintenance By theksuhtiatimes.com
Copy Protected by Chetan's WP-Copyprotect. Copy Protected by Chetan's WP-Copyprotect.