Petrol pumps under pressure; closure risk rises amid widespread supply shortages

Uncertainty has gripped petrol pump operations across the country amid fuel shortages. The association representing pump owners has warned that if the situation does not improve quickly, petrol pumps nationwide may shut down at any time. Meanwhile, signs of fuel scarcity are already emerging in several districts.

In a press release sent to the media on Sunday night (March 22), the Bangladesh Petrol Pump Owners Association stated that the amount of fuel currently being supplied from depots is insufficient to meet the growing demand. As a result, long queues, congestion, and disorder are being observed at pumps. This is causing suffering for customers, while employees are also working under intense pressure.

The association claims that although fuel stocks are usually sufficient for several days, a sudden surge in demand during Eid, along with unregulated sales, is depleting supplies rapidly. In some cases, individuals are reportedly purchasing fuel multiple times a day and reselling it at higher prices, depriving genuine consumers.

The organization has also expressed concern over the security situation. It alleges that the lack of adequate security at pumps during fuel sales has led to disorder in many places, including incidents of forceful fuel collection. There have been reports of groups arriving late at night to force pumps open and take fuel, creating fear among owners and workers.

Pump owners further fear that fuel tankers transporting oil from depots could also be at risk. They have warned that if overall security is not ensured, they may be compelled to halt fuel lifting (collection) from depots.

Meanwhile, the impact of the fuel crisis is already visible in different parts of the country. In Monohorganj upazila of Cumilla, a severe shortage of petrol and octane has been reported since Sunday morning. Drivers have had to return empty-handed after failing to find fuel at local markets and nearby pumps.

According to locals, with no fuel available in retail shops, many traveled nearly 15 kilometers to a filling station in Laksam upazila, only to find that it had also run out of stock. The pump authorities said fuel sales would remain suspended until fresh supplies arrive from the depot.

Due to the crisis, partial disruption in transportation is feared. Motorcycle and small vehicle drivers are particularly affected. There are also concerns that essential services, including hospitals, may be impacted.

In this overall situation, the petrol pump owners’ association has called for immediate normalization of fuel supply and the strengthening of effective security measures at pumps. However, no official response has yet been received from the government on the matter.