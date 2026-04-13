Police Deployed at Baul Artist’s Home in Kushtia Amid Rising Tensions

Following a series of violent incidents, vandalism, and a killing in Kushtia’s Daulatpur—sparked by allegations of insulting religious sentiments—concerns are growing over the safety and security of Baul artists in the areas. Against this backdrop, police have been deployed at the residence of Baul artist Shafi Mondol, raising fresh questions about cultural tolerance and the protection of traditional folk practitioners.

According to police sources, security was heightened at Shafi Mondol’s home in the Hosenabad area of Daulatpur upazila on Sunday night (April 12). Law enforcement officials said the move was taken as a precautionary measure in considering present situation, even though no specific threat had been reported.

Officer-in-Charge of Daulatpur Police Station, Arifur Rahman, stated that the deployment was intended to prevent any potential untoward incidents. “There is no direct threat targeting the artist or his family. However, considering the situation on the ground, we have taken preventive steps to ensure security” he said.

The heightened security comes in the wake of a deadly incident in the area, where a mob attacked a local darbar sharif over allegations of religious disrespect. The shrine was vandalized and set on fire. The darbar’s leader, Abdur Rahman Shamim, also known as Jahangir, was brutally beaten and hacked to death. Tension remains high at the areas, with fears of further unrest after the incident.

A video that recently went viral on social media has added a new dimension to the situation. The footage reportedly shows Shafi Mondol present at the darbar, which, according to his family members, has led to misunderstanding and unnecessary speculation, further fueling tensions.

Speaking on the issue, Shafi Mondol’s daughter, Lina Mondol, confirmed that her father had visited the darbar on several occasions in the past as part of his musical engagements. “My father is a Baul artist and often performs at different spiritual gatherings. His presence in the video is being misinterpreted,” she said.

Shafi Mondol himself is currently staying in Dhaka and is away from the village. Expressing deep concern over the incident, he called for peace and urged people to act with wisdom and restraint. “Misunderstandings should not lead to violence. I hope people will uphold harmony and humanity,” he said.

Observers and cultural analysts say the incident reflects a broader challenge facing Bangladesh’s folk traditions, particularly the Baul community, which is rooted in spiritual inclusiveness and humanism. They warn that if such tensions persist, it could create a climate of fear among artists and threaten the country’s rich cultural heritage.

Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies have assured that the situation is under control. Authorities said surveillance has been intensified in sensitive area and necessary steps are being taken to prevent any further violence or escalation.