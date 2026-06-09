Post-Yunus reset underway in Dhaka-Delhi relations: Says Information Adviser

Prime Minister’s Information Adviser Dr. Zahed Ur Rahman has said Bangladesh and India are looking to move beyond the nature of bilateral relations that developed during the tenure of the government led by Muhammad Yunus after the political change of August 5.

Speaking at a briefing at the Secretariat on Tuesday, he said both countries are interested in advancing ties under a new framework shaped by current realities and mutual interests.

Commenting on recent allegations of “push-ins” along the border, Dr. Rahman said he does not believe India is pursuing such actions to pressure Bangladesh. Instead, he suggested that the issue is linked to India’s internal political dynamics and may be influenced by electoral commitments made by West Bengal’s new government. He expressed hope that the situation would improve over time.

The adviser also voiced concern over the spread of misinformation and fake content on social media. He noted that fabricated statements are often attributed to public figures and that counterfeit news cards using media logos are being circulated. To address the problem, the government is preparing stricter legal measures and is forming a panel of lawyers.

Regarding upcoming local government elections, he said individuals associated with the Awami League may participate because the polls will be non-party based. He also dismissed reports that honours programmes in Bangla, History and Philosophy would be abolished, saying no final decision has been taken. Additionally, he announced plans to gradually hold student union elections at universities and major colleges across the country.