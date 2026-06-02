Power Saving Measure Back/ Markets to Shut by 7;pm, limited effects

The government has reinstated its previous schedule requiring all shopping malls, markets, and retail shops across the country to close by 7:00 pm from today as part of efforts to reduce electricity consumption.

The directive was issued by the Coordination-2 Branch of the Power Division and sent to all city corporation mayors and administrators, divisional commissioners, and deputy commissioners for implementation.

According to the notification, the restriction had been in force earlier under instructions from the Prime Minister to help conserve electricity during peak evening hours. However, the closing time was temporarily extended until 10:00 pm during Eid-ul-Azha to facilitate holiday shopping and business activities.

With the festive season over, the government has now restored the previous schedule. Authorities have also instructed that all billboard lights be switched off by 7:00 pm. In addition, ongoing and upcoming fairs, trade fairs, and cultural programmes must conclude by the same time.

Officials say the measure is aimed at reducing pressure on the national power grid during evening hours, when electricity demand typically reaches its highest level.

Despite previous directives, compliance has often remained a challenge. In many cities and district towns, a large number of shops and commercial establishments continued operating beyond the stipulated hours, limiting the effectiveness of the government’s power-saving initiatives.

A businessman in Kushtia said the authorities’ decision was understandable given the need to save electricity, but added that early closure could affect sales as many customers prefer shopping after office hours. He emphasized that the regulation should be enforced uniformly to ensure a level playing field for all businesses.

The Power Division hopes the renewed restrictions will contribute to energy conservation and help manage peak-hour electricity demand more effectively.