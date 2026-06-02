June 2, 2026, 9:35 am
Dainik Kushtia
Headline :
Power Saving Measure Back/ Markets to Shut by 7;pm, limited effects
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Headline :
Power Saving Measure Back/ Markets to Shut by 7;pm, limited effects Tk 63.80 Crore Collected in Toll Revenue During 10-Day Eid Period in Padma and Jamuna Bridge Entry into the Sundarbans Fully Banned for 3 Months BGB detains 10 while attempting illegal border crossing at Darshana Daulatdia Ferry Ghat/People Head Back to the Capital After Eid Marital Conflicts, Child’s Illness Emerge in Probe of Kushtia Gorai River Tragedy Russian Engineer Found Dead at Rooppur Housing Complex Allegations of irregularities and political influence in VGF distribution in Kushtia Radio Dress Code Withdrawn following public criticism A farewell note by Pranay Verma/ Abar Dekha Hobe
/ Business and Development, Front Page, Lead News, National, Today Newspaper

Power Saving Measure Back/ Markets to Shut by 7;pm, limited effects

Mythos Aman/ 43 Share
Update : Tuesday, June 2, 2026

The government has reinstated its previous schedule requiring all shopping malls, markets, and retail shops across the country to close by 7:00 pm from today as part of efforts to reduce electricity consumption.
The directive was issued by the Coordination-2 Branch of the Power Division and sent to all city corporation mayors and administrators, divisional commissioners, and deputy commissioners for implementation.
According to the notification, the restriction had been in force earlier under instructions from the Prime Minister to help conserve electricity during peak evening hours. However, the closing time was temporarily extended until 10:00 pm during Eid-ul-Azha to facilitate holiday shopping and business activities.
With the festive season over, the government has now restored the previous schedule. Authorities have also instructed that all billboard lights be switched off by 7:00 pm. In addition, ongoing and upcoming fairs, trade fairs, and cultural programmes must conclude by the same time.
Officials say the measure is aimed at reducing pressure on the national power grid during evening hours, when electricity demand typically reaches its highest level.
Despite previous directives, compliance has often remained a challenge. In many cities and district towns, a large number of shops and commercial establishments continued operating beyond the stipulated hours, limiting the effectiveness of the government’s power-saving initiatives.
A businessman in Kushtia said the authorities’ decision was understandable given the need to save electricity, but added that early closure could affect sales as many customers prefer shopping after office hours. He emphasized that the regulation should be enforced uniformly to ensure a level playing field for all businesses.
The Power Division hopes the renewed restrictions will contribute to energy conservation and help manage peak-hour electricity demand more effectively.


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