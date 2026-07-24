President Resigns/ Speaker to serve as Acting President until a successor is elected

President Mohammed Shahabuddin has resigned from office. He submitted his resignation letter to the Parliament Secretariat on Friday (24 July). The Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad (National Parliament), Hafiz Uddin Ahmed, is scheduled to hold a press conference at 5:00 p.m. to address the matter.

Under the Constitution, following the vacancy of the office of the President, the Speaker will discharge the functions of the President until a new President is elected. The Constitution also requires Parliament to elect a new President within 90 days of the office becoming vacant.

Calls for President Shahabuddin’s resignation had intensified following the political changeover of 5 August 2024. During the first session of the newly elected 13th Jatiya Sangsad, opposition lawmakers protested against him while he was delivering the President’s inaugural address.

Mohammed Shahabuddin assumed office as the 22nd President of Bangladesh on 24 April 2023. Under the constitutional term, he was expected to remain in office until April 2028. However, he stepped down nearly two years before the completion of his five-year tenure.

His presidency coincided with one of the most eventful periods in Bangladesh’s recent history. During his tenure, the country witnessed the student-led mass uprising, the fall of the Awami League government, the tenure of the interim government, and the subsequent election of the 13th Jatiya Sangsad. He also became the only President in the country’s history to administer the oath of office to three different heads of government within a relatively short period.