May 11, 2026, 3:37 pm
Dainik Kushtia
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Prime Minister calls for treating criminals beyond political affiliation
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Headline :
Prime Minister calls for treating criminals beyond political affiliation High Court’s Full Verdict/Disclosure of Fetal Sex Band Tk 12,630 crore remittance received in 9 days Thalapathy Vijay takes oath as Chief Minister at Tamil Nadu The onion price rises by Tk 5–7 per kg in Hili Inside Mirpur Police Station: Attempt to Free Drug Dealer; Rumours Over Court Proceedings of 5 BNP–Jamaat Leaders Suvendu Adhikari is next West Bengal chief minister Rabindra practice must continue to keep the Bengali spirit alive Confessions expose: Kushtia BNP leader killed in Tk 50,000 contract hit RAB detains one of the prime accused of Kushtia’s spiritual Guru killing
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Prime Minister calls for treating criminals beyond political affiliation

The Kushtia Times Report/ 45 Share
Update : Monday, May 11, 2026

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has urged that criminals should be treated solely as criminals, not considering their political identity.
He said, “Crimes such as corruption and terrorism must be treated as individual acts, not based on political affiliation.”
He made the remarks while delivering a policy guidance speech to senior police officials at his office on Monday afternoon during Police Week.
The Prime Minister noted that the police represent the government’s image and reiterated the goal of making it a truly people-centric institution.
He also said that building a prosperous, self-reliant, and humane Bangladesh is not just a slogan but a committed goal of the government.
Calling for greater responsibility among police personnel to maintain law and order, he stressed that they must work sincerely to ensure public peace and safety.
He further instructed law enforcement agencies to remain alert so that no one can engage in communal or subversive activities.


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