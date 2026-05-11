Prime Minister calls for treating criminals beyond political affiliation

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has urged that criminals should be treated solely as criminals, not considering their political identity.

He said, “Crimes such as corruption and terrorism must be treated as individual acts, not based on political affiliation.”

He made the remarks while delivering a policy guidance speech to senior police officials at his office on Monday afternoon during Police Week.

The Prime Minister noted that the police represent the government’s image and reiterated the goal of making it a truly people-centric institution.

He also said that building a prosperous, self-reliant, and humane Bangladesh is not just a slogan but a committed goal of the government.

Calling for greater responsibility among police personnel to maintain law and order, he stressed that they must work sincerely to ensure public peace and safety.

He further instructed law enforcement agencies to remain alert so that no one can engage in communal or subversive activities.