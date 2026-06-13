June 13, 2026, 4:25 pm
Dainik Kushtia
Headline :
Prime Minister Launches Nationwide 500 crore Tree Plantation Programme
Iran Says Strait of Hormuz Will Reopen if Peace Deal Is Finalized
Reducing Inflation to 7.5 Percent: A Challenging Balance Between Reality and Expectations
BGB–BSF Talks Conclude /11 Major Decisions on Border Peace, coopertaion and Security
Strengthening India–Bangladesh People-to-People Ties Is My Top Priority: Dinesh Trivedi
Padma Barrage Project to be implement in 7 seven year
When a health complex itself become critically ill !
Post-Yunus reset underway in Dhaka-Delhi relations: Says Information Adviser
NGO loan pressure linked to suspected suicide of expatriate’s wife in Kushtia
Three children abducted from Kushtia rescued in Dhaka, 2 women held
Headline :
Prime Minister Launches Nationwide 500 crore Tree Plantation Programme Iran Says Strait of Hormuz Will Reopen if Peace Deal Is Finalized Reducing Inflation to 7.5 Percent: A Challenging Balance Between Reality and Expectations BGB–BSF Talks Conclude /11 Major Decisions on Border Peace, coopertaion and Security Strengthening India–Bangladesh People-to-People Ties Is My Top Priority: Dinesh Trivedi Padma Barrage Project to be implement in 7 seven year When a health complex itself become critically ill ! Post-Yunus reset underway in Dhaka-Delhi relations: Says Information Adviser NGO loan pressure linked to suspected suicide of expatriate’s wife in Kushtia Three children abducted from Kushtia rescued in Dhaka, 2 women held
/ Front Page, Lead News, National, Today Newspaper

Prime Minister Launches Nationwide 500 crore Tree Plantation Programme

The Kushtia Times Report/ 58 Share
Update : Saturday, June 13, 2026

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has officially launched a nationwide initiative to plant 250 million trees over the next five years, fulfilling one of his government’s key election pledges.
The program was inaugurated on Saturday, June 13, at the Malumghat Reserved Forest in Dulahazara, PM Khali, Cox’s Bazar, where the Prime Minister planted a sapling of a Garjan tree. Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Abdul Awal Mintoo, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed, and other ministers and members of parliament also participated by planting saplings of eleven different tree species.
According to government officials, the large-scale afforestation campaign aims to strengthen environmental conservation and help Bangladesh address the adverse impacts of climate change. The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change will implement the program over a five-year period. In the first phase, 15 million saplings will be planted across 149 upazilas in 49 districts.
A gathering of distinguished guests was organized at the reserved forest to mark the launch of the initiative. Several cabinet members, state ministers, senior government officials, and environmental authorities attended the event.
Following the formation of the government under Tarique Rahman in February after the Thirteenth National Parliamentary Election, several social and development programs have already been introduced, including the Family Card, Farmer Card, and New Buds Sports Program. The tree plantation campaign is the latest step in implementing the government’s electoral commitments.


আপনার মতামত লিখুন :

Comments are closed.

More News Of This Category

Iran Says Strait of Hormuz Will Reopen if Peace Deal Is Finalized

Reducing Inflation to 7.5 Percent: A Challenging Balance Between Reality and Expectations

BGB–BSF Talks Conclude /11 Major Decisions on Border Peace, coopertaion and Security

Strengthening India–Bangladesh People-to-People Ties Is My Top Priority: Dinesh Trivedi

Padma Barrage Project to be implement in 7 seven year

When a health complex itself become critically ill !

Published Books of Dr. Amanur Aman’

  • 2,731
  • 1,879,720
Division News
Editor & Publisher: Dr. Amanur Aman,    M. Phil (IUK), PhD (NBU-Darjeeling)
Advisor Editor:  Ajoy Maitra
Managing Editor: Shanaz Aman
Executive Editor: Mythos Aman
News & Commercial Offices: T&T Road, Thana Traffic More, Kushtia-7000. Mobile: 01713914570, E-mail: editor@thekushtiatimes.com          
All rights reserved © 2025 thekushtiatimes.com
Maintenance By theksuhtiatimes.com
Copy Protected by Chetan's WP-Copyprotect. Copy Protected by Chetan's WP-Copyprotect.