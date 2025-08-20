Probe finds major gaps in Shilaidaha Kuthibari development fund utilization

Allegations of financial irregularities have surfaced regarding the development project works at Shilaidaha Rabindra Kuthibari and the Padma river ghat area, where funds were reportedly withdrawn despite several works keeping incomplete.

Bangladesh Tourism Board-funded project. The Kushtia district administration was responsible for its execution. The fund was disbursed in 2021.

A five member probe body was formed has detected irregularities, with Tk 21 lakh of the Tk 90 lakh allocation unaccounted for, the head of the committee said.

The Development Project Proposal (DPP) outlined several components to be implemented with the allocated funds, including a wash block, water reservoir, deep tube well, and pump motor installation.

But, these works were omitted. Instead, only an RCC road, site development, sheds, and benches were built, exhausting the entire allocation. Major discrepancies have been noted between the itemized expenditures and the approved budget.

The allegations were first came to light on May 26 during a public hearing organized by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) held at Kushtia Shilpakala Academy auditorium. Following this, ACC Kushtia office initiated a file asking for forming a probe body and then Kushtia the district administration formed a five-member inquiry committee, led by Kushtia Zila Parishad’s Chief Executive Officer Mukul Kumar Maitra.

The committee also comprised representatives from the Public Works Department, Education Engineering Department, Municipal Engineering, and the District Relief and Rehabilitation Office.

The probe body made an on-site inspection at the Kuthibari premises on Tuesday (August 19) where the complainant was also present.

When asked, fh noted that while the committee could produce records accounting for Tk 69 lakh in expenditures, it failed to explain the remaining Tk 21 lakh.

It is reported that this same project has already been investigated twice, with both reports declaring that “everything was in order.” Yet, no tangible evidence of the reported works could be verified on the ground.

Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department in Kushtia, Nuruzzaman Hossain, said, that the fund came through the district administration. They conducted the tendering, spent the money, and supervised the works.

“The Public Works Department only provided technical support as requested, and had no involvement in financial matters,” he said.

Committee chief and Kushtia Zila Parishad’s Chief Executive Officer, Mukul Kumar Maitra, said that the tenders and expenditures were handled by the district administration.

“We are now investigating whether the five completed works worth Tk 69 lakh were carried out properly. As for the missing funds, the district administration will have to answer,’ he said.

ACC Kushtia office Deputy Director Moinul Hasan Rowshani said, the irregularities in the Kuthibari development project were raised during the public hearing.

The Commission then assigned the district administration to investigate. Once the investigation is complete and the report is submitted, necessary legal steps will be taken.

Aman/