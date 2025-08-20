August 20, 2025, 10:58 pm
Dainik Kushtia
Headline :
Probe finds major gaps in Shilaidaha Kuthibari development fund utilization
39 Bangladeshis including women, children repatriated in Meherpur
Sylhet’s White Stone/ How an Industry Was Killed, India Profited, Bangladesh Paid the Price
Rooppur Nuclear Project enters final stage of fuel loading process
Padma Swells, 13 Primary Schools in Char Areas Closed in Kushtia
Second phase test soon after successful first phase of Ruppur Nuclear Plant
One Year On/ The Lessons of the July Uprising Remain Relevant
Former Kushtia SP Tanvir Shown Arrested in BNP Activist Murder Case, Previous Case to Run
Climate change cast a shadow/ Farming struggles in Northern Bangladesh
Online GD System goes live from Sunday in Khulna’s 10 Districts
Headline :
Probe finds major gaps in Shilaidaha Kuthibari development fund utilization 39 Bangladeshis including women, children repatriated in Meherpur Sylhet’s White Stone/ How an Industry Was Killed, India Profited, Bangladesh Paid the Price Rooppur Nuclear Project enters final stage of fuel loading process Padma Swells, 13 Primary Schools in Char Areas Closed in Kushtia Second phase test soon after successful first phase of Ruppur Nuclear Plant One Year On/ The Lessons of the July Uprising Remain Relevant Former Kushtia SP Tanvir Shown Arrested in BNP Activist Murder Case, Previous Case to Run Climate change cast a shadow/ Farming struggles in Northern Bangladesh Online GD System goes live from Sunday in Khulna’s 10 Districts
/ Front Page, Kushtia Issues, Lead News, National, Today Newspaper

Probe finds major gaps in Shilaidaha Kuthibari development fund utilization

The Kushtia Times Report 85 Share
Update : Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Allegations of financial irregularities have surfaced regarding the development project works at Shilaidaha Rabindra Kuthibari and the Padma river ghat area, where funds were reportedly withdrawn despite several works keeping incomplete.
Bangladesh Tourism Board-funded project. The Kushtia district administration was responsible for its execution. The fund was disbursed in 2021.
A five member probe body was formed has detected irregularities, with Tk 21 lakh of the Tk 90 lakh allocation unaccounted for, the head of the committee said.
The Development Project Proposal (DPP) outlined several components to be implemented with the allocated funds, including a wash block, water reservoir, deep tube well, and pump motor installation.
But, these works were omitted. Instead, only an RCC road, site development, sheds, and benches were built, exhausting the entire allocation. Major discrepancies have been noted between the itemized expenditures and the approved budget.
The allegations were first came to light on May 26 during a public hearing organized by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) held at Kushtia Shilpakala Academy auditorium. Following this, ACC Kushtia office initiated a file asking for forming a probe body and then Kushtia the district administration formed a five-member inquiry committee, led by Kushtia Zila Parishad’s Chief Executive Officer Mukul Kumar Maitra.
The committee also comprised representatives from the Public Works Department, Education Engineering Department, Municipal Engineering, and the District Relief and Rehabilitation Office.
The probe body made an on-site inspection at the Kuthibari premises on Tuesday (August 19) where the complainant was also present.
When asked, fh noted that while the committee could produce records accounting for Tk 69 lakh in expenditures, it failed to explain the remaining Tk 21 lakh.
It is reported that this same project has already been investigated twice, with both reports declaring that “everything was in order.” Yet, no tangible evidence of the reported works could be verified on the ground.
Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department in Kushtia, Nuruzzaman Hossain, said, that the fund came through the district administration. They conducted the tendering, spent the money, and supervised the works.
“The Public Works Department only provided technical support as requested, and had no involvement in financial matters,” he said.
Committee chief and Kushtia Zila Parishad’s Chief Executive Officer, Mukul Kumar Maitra, said that the tenders and expenditures were handled by the district administration.
“We are now investigating whether the five completed works worth Tk 69 lakh were carried out properly. As for the missing funds, the district administration will have to answer,’ he said.
ACC Kushtia office Deputy Director Moinul Hasan Rowshani said, the irregularities in the Kuthibari development project were raised during the public hearing.
The Commission then assigned the district administration to investigate. Once the investigation is complete and the report is submitted, necessary legal steps will be taken.
Aman/


আপনার মতামত লিখুন :

Comments are closed.

More News Of This Category

39 Bangladeshis including women, children repatriated in Meherpur

Sylhet’s White Stone/ How an Industry Was Killed, India Profited, Bangladesh Paid the Price

Rooppur Nuclear Project enters final stage of fuel loading process

Padma Swells, 13 Primary Schools in Char Areas Closed in Kushtia

Second phase test soon after successful first phase of Ruppur Nuclear Plant

One Year On/ The Lessons of the July Uprising Remain Relevant

Published Books of Dr. Amanur Aman’

  • 415
  • 1,113,426
Division News
Editor & Publisher: Dr. Amanur Aman,    M. Phil (IUK), PhD (NBU-Darjeeling)
Advisor Editor:  Ajoy Maitra
Managing Editor: Shanaz Aman
Executive Editor: Mythos Aman
News & Commercial Offices: T&T Road, Thana Traffic More, Kushtia-7000. Mobile: 01713914570, E-mail: editor@thekushtiatimes.com          
All rights reserved © 2025 thekushtiatimes.com
Maintenance By theksuhtiatimes.com
Copy Protected by Chetan's WP-Copyprotect. Copy Protected by Chetan's WP-Copyprotect.