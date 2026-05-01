May 1, 2026, 11:18 am
Dainik Kushtia
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RAB detains one of the prime accused of Kushtia’s spiritual Guru killing
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Headline :
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RAB detains one of the prime accused of Kushtia’s spiritual Guru killing

The Kushtia Times Report 77 Share
Update : Friday, May 1, 2026

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested Rajib Mistry, a key accused in the widely discussed murder case of spiritual Guru Abdur Rahman alias Shamim in Daulatpur upazila of Kushtia, during a raid on Thursday night (30 March) in the Godagari upazila of Rajshahi district.
A press release signed by Additional Superintendent of Police Sudipta Sarkar, Company Commander of RAB-12 Kushtia camp, confirmed the matter, which was later also verified by law enforcement sources.
According to RAB, the arrested Rajib Mistry is the third named accused in the case. He is a carpenter by profession and a resident of Darogar More area in South-West Philipnagar village of Daulatpur upazila.
RAB stated that Rajib had been in hiding since the murder, initially staying in Pabna before taking refuge at a relative’s home in Rajshahi. He is believed to have used multiple SIM cards and relied on others’ mobile phones to communicate with his family in an attempt to avoid arrest.
RAB Commander Sudipta further said that acting on intelligence inputs, it was learned that Rajib had visited a barbershop in Godagari on Thursday evening for a haircut. Based on this information, a joint team of RAB-5 and RAB-12 conducted a raid and arrested him from the spot while he was inside the shop.
Earlier, the murder of Abdur Rahman alias Shamim created widespread shock in Daulatpur. According to local sources and the victim’s family, he was hacked and beaten to death on 11 April over allegations of making derogatory remarks about religious beliefs.
Following the incident, the victim’s elder brother, Fazlur Rahman, filed a murder case with Daulatpur Police Station on 13 April. Four individuals were named in the FIR. Among them, local Jamaat leader Muhammad Khaja Ahmed was listed as the prime accused and alleged mastermind. He is a former president of Kushtia district Shibir and currently a member of the Daulatpur upazila Jamaat executive committee.
Others named in the case include Md. Asaduzzaman, president of Daulatpur upazila committee of Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis, Rajib Mistry, and Md. Shihab of Eastpara, Islamnagar village. Additionally, around 180–200 unidentified individuals were also accused in the case.
RAB said operations are ongoing to arrest the remaining accused and continue the investigation. The arrested Rajib Mistry will be handed over to Daulatpur Police Station for further legal proceedings.


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