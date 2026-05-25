May 25, 2026, 2:06 pm
Dainik Kushtia
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Headline :
Radio Dress Code Withdrawn following public criticism A farewell note by Pranay Verma/ Abar Dekha Hobe Four killed, 25 injured as passenger bus plunges into ditch in Kushtia UNICEF’s deep concern over violence against children in Bangladesh Compulsory sports from class IV; Eight events included in curriculum Strict Safety Measures Announced for Eid Travel Law minister ordered to end investigation on Ramisa rape and murder in week 90th meeting on the renewal of the Ganges Water Sharing Treaty is in India today Two Killed, Four Cattle Dead in Lightning Strikes in Jhenaidah and Meherpur Kushtia Government College gets new principal
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Radio Dress Code Withdrawn following public criticism

The Kushtia Times Report 48 Share
Update : Monday, May 25, 2026

The controversial dress code imposed on news presenters at Bangladesh Betar has been withdrawn following widespread public criticism. The concerned groups have welcomed the decision as a relief for personal freedom and professional dignity.
Earlier this month, Bangladesh Betar introduced detailed guidelines for presenters’ attire. Female presenters were instructed to wear sarees or salwar-kameez with an orna, avoid large tips, and not wear the orna on one side. Male presenters were told to wear full-sleeve shirts and ties, while panjabis were allowed only on special occasions.
The directive quickly sparked outrage on social media and among journalists, cultural activists, and citizens. Critics described the order as unnecessary interference in personal choice and argued that it reflected a discriminatory and conservative mindset, particularly toward women.
Many questioned why a state broadcaster should focus on controlling clothing instead of ensuring professionalism, presentation skills, and journalistic quality. Others warned that such regulations could encourage broader social restrictions in the future.
Facing mounting criticism, the authorities officially cancelled the directive on Sunday. Observers say the decision reflects the power of public opinion and highlights society’s continued support for personal liberty, cultural diversity, and democratic values.


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