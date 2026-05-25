Radio Dress Code Withdrawn following public criticism

The controversial dress code imposed on news presenters at Bangladesh Betar has been withdrawn following widespread public criticism. The concerned groups have welcomed the decision as a relief for personal freedom and professional dignity.

Earlier this month, Bangladesh Betar introduced detailed guidelines for presenters’ attire. Female presenters were instructed to wear sarees or salwar-kameez with an orna, avoid large tips, and not wear the orna on one side. Male presenters were told to wear full-sleeve shirts and ties, while panjabis were allowed only on special occasions.

The directive quickly sparked outrage on social media and among journalists, cultural activists, and citizens. Critics described the order as unnecessary interference in personal choice and argued that it reflected a discriminatory and conservative mindset, particularly toward women.

Many questioned why a state broadcaster should focus on controlling clothing instead of ensuring professionalism, presentation skills, and journalistic quality. Others warned that such regulations could encourage broader social restrictions in the future.

Facing mounting criticism, the authorities officially cancelled the directive on Sunday. Observers say the decision reflects the power of public opinion and highlights society’s continued support for personal liberty, cultural diversity, and democratic values.