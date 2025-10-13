Rectified spirits claim 6 lives in Chuadanga, 3 hospitalized

Six people have tragically lost their lives in Chuadanga after consuming toxic spirits (alcohol), while three others remain hospitalized in critical condition. The death toll may increase as several more reportedly are receiving treatment going hideout.

All the deceased were low-income earners—some were van drivers, some were mill workers, and others were fish traders.

The heartbreaking incident took place in Dingdeh Bazar of Shankarchandra Union in the Sadar Upazila of the district.

According to local sources, around 14/15 people, mostly went to work, consumed the alcohol together on Thursday night. From Saturday onward, five of them succumbed one after another. On Sunday, another person died while receiving treatment at Chuadanga sadar hospital. Then the news went publicly.

After the incident, police conducted house-to-house searches through midnight on Sunday. to locate the sick people.

The deceased are, Kheder Ali 40, van puller from Purpar of Noforkanti village, Mohammad Selim alias Selim Professor, 40, fish trader from Hospital Para of Khejura village, Mohammad Laltu alias Ripu, 30), van puller from School Para in Pirojkhali village, Md. Shahid 45, mill worker from Majher Para of Shankarchandra village, Md. Samir (55), mill worker from Tower Para of Dingdeh village and Laltu sardar, 52, mill worker from Asia Biscuit Factory Para of Dingdeh village

A day labourer named Alim Uddin who is still under treatment in Chuadanga Sadar Hospital, said that he had been given the spiked drink while working on a load of corn.

He claimed that although, he consumed only a small amount, he fell seriously ill. His condition is currently reported as stable.

Locals allege that for a long time, illegal homemade alcohol has been sold in this market. They blame the tragedy on the lack of proper oversight by the law enforcers.

Officer-In-Charge (OC) Chuadanga Sadar Police Station Khaledur Rahman said that six people have died so far, while several others are still unwell. One remains hospitalized.

“Primary investigation shows that all the victims consumed alcohol from the same source,” he said.

Four of the deceased have already been buried, while the others have been sent to the Sadar Hospital morgue for post-mortem.

The area remains shrouded in grief and fear.

Additional Superintendent of Police in Chaudnga Jamal Al Naser stated that police investigation is ongoing.

Aman/