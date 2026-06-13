June 13, 2026, 4:25 pm
Dainik Kushtia
Headline :
Prime Minister Launches Nationwide 500 crore Tree Plantation Programme
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Reducing Inflation to 7.5 Percent: A Challenging Balance Between Reality and Expectations
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Headline :
Prime Minister Launches Nationwide 500 crore Tree Plantation Programme Iran Says Strait of Hormuz Will Reopen if Peace Deal Is Finalized Reducing Inflation to 7.5 Percent: A Challenging Balance Between Reality and Expectations BGB–BSF Talks Conclude /11 Major Decisions on Border Peace, coopertaion and Security Strengthening India–Bangladesh People-to-People Ties Is My Top Priority: Dinesh Trivedi Padma Barrage Project to be implement in 7 seven year When a health complex itself become critically ill ! Post-Yunus reset underway in Dhaka-Delhi relations: Says Information Adviser NGO loan pressure linked to suspected suicide of expatriate’s wife in Kushtia Three children abducted from Kushtia rescued in Dhaka, 2 women held
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Reducing Inflation to 7.5 Percent: A Challenging Balance Between Reality and Expectations

The Kushtia Times Report/ 68 Share
Update : Saturday, June 13, 2026

Bangladesh’s economy is currently facing an uncomfortable reality: inflation is no longer just a statistical indicator but one of the greatest burdens on ordinary people’s daily lives. In the proposed budget for fiscal year 2026–27, the government has set a target of reducing inflation to 7.5 percent. This naturally raises an important question: is this a realistic economic objective, or merely an optimistic policy aspiration?
Inflation currently hovers around 9 percent. According to the latest data from the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), inflation reached 9.42 percent in May. Achieving the government’s target would therefore require a reduction of nearly two percentage points within a year—a difficult task amid persistent domestic and global economic pressures.
From the government’s perspective, the target signals a firm commitment to inflation control through disciplined monetary policy and stronger market oversight. However, economists argue that inflation is being driven not only by demand but also by supply-side constraints and rising production costs. Increases in fuel and electricity prices, exchange-rate pressures, import costs, and global commodity market volatility continue to push prices upward.
Policy analysts maintain that interest-rate adjustments alone will not be sufficient. Structural reforms in food and energy supply chains, greater market competition, and reduced informal business costs are equally important. While the government’s strategy of boosting agricultural production, improving supply systems, and maintaining prudent monetary policies may gradually ease inflationary pressure, meaningful results will take time.
Ultimately, reducing inflation to 7.5 percent is neither impossible nor guaranteed. Its success will depend on effective policy implementation, market discipline, administrative efficiency, and the government’s ability to address underlying structural challenges.


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