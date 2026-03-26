Revenue under strain at two Land Ports/ Benapole faces irregularities, Hili sees import drop

Concerns are mounting over the country’s two key land trade hubs—Benapole and Hili. In the first eight months of the current 2025-26 fiscal year, these two ports have together recorded a revenue shortfall of approximately Tk 1,850 crore, which is being seen as a major warning signal for government income.

Allegations of customs evasion, false declarations and irregularities at Benapole, coupled with a downward trend in imports at Hili— together placing significant pressure on revenue collection, according to concerned sources.

Alleged Syndicate at Benapole Causes Tk 1,650 Crore Revenue Gap

Benapole, the country’s largest land port, oversees thousand crore of taka in imports and exports annually, yet a revenue gap of nearly Tk 1,650 crore has emerged in the first eight months of the current fiscal year, customs officials say. However, there is no information about any significant decline in the volume of goods imported or exported through the port during the same period.

According to customs, a total of 68,086 trucks have handled approximately 12.35 lakh tonnes of goods, of which imports accounted for nearly 11 lakh tonnes. This has raised the question.

Businessmen allege that a powerful syndicate has emerged there by exploiting loopholes such as clearing “no-entry” goods, passing bills with false declarations, undervaluing shipments, and misclassifying high-duty items as low-duty. In collusion with dishonest officials and employees, this syndicate has become a major cause of huge revenue loss for the government.

Abu Taher Bharat, Joint General Secretary of the Benapole C&F Agents Association alleged that some officials unreasonably show high duties to put pressure on importers. Later, they collect large sums of money through secret understandings.

Another businessman, Md. Bappi Hossain, said that all officials are not corrupt.

“A powerful syndicate actively facilitates the rapid clearance of goods with false declarations, leaving honest traders at a disadvantage,” he alleged.

There are also examples of unprecedented irregularities. Last year, on several occasions, goods worth crores of taka with false declarations were released from the port but later seized in drives by law enforcement agencies. Cases have also surfaced where hundreds of IGMs (Import General Manifests) had no valid Bill of Entry, indicating large-scale irregularities.

There are also allegations of weaknesses in the security system. Despite having scanners, they are not always used, and goods are often cleared based only on paperwork—these issues have also come under question.

However, the customs authorities claim that campaigns against false declarations have been intensified and a zero-tolerance policy is being followed.

Regarding this, Rahat Hossain, Assistant Commissioner of Benapole Customs House, said that several consignments with false declarations have been seized and cases have been filed against those involved under the Customs Act. Customs is following a zero-tolerance policy to prevent such irregularities in the future.

On the other hand, while the Director of Benapole Land Port, Shamim Hossain, acknowledged the seizure of falsely declared goods by customs authorities, he avoided responsibility and said that on previous occasions when falsely declared goods were seized, later examination revealed that all the goods actually brought were genuine and correct.

Hili: Import decline causes Tk 203 crore shortfall

Meanwhile, at Dinajpur’s Hili Land Port, the revenue shortfall during the same period stands at Tk 203.02 crore. Against a target of Tk 576 crore in the first eight months, only Tk 373 crore has been collected.

Here, falling imports are drawing more attention than allegations of malpractice. Importers say that lengthy clearance procedures, excessive scrutiny, and bureaucratic complications are prompting businesses to shift away from this port.

According to one importer, it takes 7 to 15 days to clear a consignment here, whereas at other ports, goods are cleared within a day. As a result, businessmen are facing the risk of order cancellations or falling market prices.

In addition, import of cumin—one of the major revenue sources of Hili port—has decreased by nearly 90%. Businessmen allege that importers are shifting to other ports like Sonamosjid because of additional facilities available there.

Hili land port importer Dinesh Poddar said that 7 to 15 days required for goods clearance here is creating risks of order cancellation and falling market prices, discouraging businessmen from using this port.

When contacted. Sontosh Soren, Deputy Commissioner of Hili Land Customs Station told to the Daily Sun that customs has no specific target. Imports will increase if LCs (Letters of Credit) rise.

“We have held discussions and communications with importers, C&F agents, and other stakeholders to increase LCs. Customs’ job is to facilitate trade and quickly examine and assess duties on imported and exported goods. We have taken all possible steps for this,” he said.

Aman/