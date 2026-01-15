Road accident victims in Kushtia and Meherpur receive Tk. 2.80 crore compensation

Checks worth Tk.2.80 crore has been formally distributed to the road accident victims in Kushtia and Meherpur

The event took place in the conference hall of the Kushtia Deputy Commissioner’s office on on Wednesday, 15 January.

The programme was jointly organized by the Kushtia District Administration and Bangladesh Road Transport Authority, BRTA, Kushtia.

Abu Momtaz Sad Uddin Ahmed, Chairman (Additional Secretary) of BRTA, attended the event as the chief guest.

A total of 70 checks were distributed among the deceased and injured victims of road accidents in the two districts.

Kushtia District/

In Kushtia, a total of 48 checks amounting to Tk. 1.98 crore were distributed. Of these—13 checks worth Tk. 23 lakh were given to injured victims and 35 checks worth BDT 1.75 crore were provided to the families of the deceased.

Meherpur District/

In Meherpur, 22 checks worth Tk 82 lakh were distributed. Of these—8 checks worth BDT 12 lakh went to injured victims, and 14 checks worth Tk. 70 lakh were given to the families of the deceased.

Md. Iqbal Hossain, Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate of Kushtia presided over the event.

BRTA, Kushtia, mentioned that this is an ongoing government initiative and assistance is provided at different times based on government allocations.

Aman/