Dainik Kushtia
Road accident victims in Kushtia and Meherpur receive Tk. 2.80 crore compensation
Government suspends new permits; Indian onion imports to run until January 30
18 Months On, Kushtia Jail Escapees Still Evade Arrest, Security Fears Grow
Begum Khaleda Zia laid to rest
Former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia passes away
Pre-ramadan and Eid hoarding in 7 districts behind instability in the onion market
Severe Cold Continues in Chuadanga, Disrupts Everyday Life
Chuadanga hosts Ityadi’s latest episode
Railways Western Zone adjusted ahead of Tarique Rahman’s return
Victory Day of Bangladesh: A Journey from Oppression to Sovereignty
Road accident victims in Kushtia and Meherpur receive Tk. 2.80 crore compensation

Update : Thursday, January 15, 2026

Checks worth Tk.2.80 crore has been formally distributed to the road accident victims in Kushtia and Meherpur
The event took place in the conference hall of the Kushtia Deputy Commissioner’s office on on Wednesday, 15 January.
The programme was jointly organized by the Kushtia District Administration and Bangladesh Road Transport Authority, BRTA, Kushtia.
Abu Momtaz Sad Uddin Ahmed, Chairman (Additional Secretary) of BRTA, attended the event as the chief guest.
A total of 70 checks were distributed among the deceased and injured victims of road accidents in the two districts.
Kushtia District/
In Kushtia, a total of 48 checks amounting to Tk. 1.98 crore were distributed. Of these—13 checks worth Tk. 23 lakh were given to injured victims and 35 checks worth BDT 1.75 crore were provided to the families of the deceased.
Meherpur District/
In Meherpur, 22 checks worth Tk 82 lakh were distributed. Of these—8 checks worth BDT 12 lakh went to injured victims, and 14 checks worth Tk. 70 lakh were given to the families of the deceased.
Md. Iqbal Hossain, Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate of Kushtia presided over the event.
BRTA, Kushtia, mentioned that this is an ongoing government initiative and assistance is provided at different times based on government allocations.
Aman/


