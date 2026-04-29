Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant/ A New Horizon of Energy Future for Bangladesh

Column by Dr. Amanur Aman

The moment we have long awaited is drawing near—the connection of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant to the national grid. Possibilities are unfolding in every direction, and a new chapter of opportunity is beginning to emerge. Today, that vision inspires the nation with hope. Standing in today’s reality, this possibility inspires us with new hope.

We all know that Bangladesh’s energy sector is standing at a critical crossroads. The growing demand for electricity, dependence on imports and the rising cost of power generation have long made it clear that the country needs a sustainable solution. In this context, the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant is not merely a project; it is a bold initiative to reshape the nation’s energy future.

The implementation of Rooppur is a historic achievement for Bangladesh. Joining the ranks of nations possessing nuclear energy capability is not only a technological advancement but also a symbol of strategic strength. The plant can play a vital role in diversifying electricity generation and ensuring long-term energy stability for the country.

Its significance is particularly profound for the northern region of Bangladesh. For many years, inadequate electricity supply and high production costs have remained major obstacles there. Once Rooppur becomes operational, this region will receive electricity directly through the national grid, bringing new momentum to industrialization, agriculture, and small-scale entrepreneurship. As a result, there is also strong potential for reducing regional inequality.

However, alongside these bright possibilities, some fundamental and critical questions inevitably arise. Nuclear energy may be a source of immense power, but it is also highly sensitive and risky—where even a minor mistake can lead to catastrophic consequences. Therefore, ensuring safety, establishing proper long-term management of radioactive waste, and developing a skilled and well-trained workforce must be treated as the highest priorities.

The reality is that responsibility does not end with the construction of modern infrastructure; rather, that is where the real challenge begins. To ensure the safe and uninterrupted operation of a nuclear power plant, precise management, strict monitoring, and regular maintenance in accordance with international standards are essential. At the same time, it is equally important to continuously update technical expertise and remain aligned with global experience and developments. Otherwise, this promising project itself could eventually become a source of major concern.

The economic dimension also demands serious consideration. The cost of the project is enormous, and a significant portion of it depends on foreign loans. Although there is a possibility that production costs may decrease in the long run, issues such as debt repayment, fuel supply, and technological dependence will need to be handled strategically.

Another important issue is energy independence.

At present, Bangladesh meets a significant portion of its electricity demand through imports from neighboring countries, particularly India. While this dependence may help address short-term shortages, in the long run it creates a vulnerable reality in terms of energy security, since supply remains heavily dependent on international relations, market prices, and policy changes. In this context, once the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant begins operation, the country’s own production capacity will increase significantly. As a result, dependence on imports will gradually decline, bringing greater stability to the energy sector.

However, full energy independence cannot be achieved by relying solely on one or two large-scale projects. What is needed is a multidimensional and balanced energy policy in which renewable energy sources—such as solar, wind, and hydropower—are developed alongside nuclear energy with equal importance. Especially in the context of climate change, shifting toward environmentally friendly energy is now a necessity of our time. Therefore, although Rooppur is undoubtedly a major step forward, expanding renewable energy remains essential to ensuring sustainable and comprehensive energy security.

In conclusion, the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant represents a dual reality for Bangladesh—on one hand, it is a beacon of possibility; on the other, it carries immense responsibility and challenges. If proper planning, efficient management, and transparency can be ensured, this project has the potential to transform the country’s path of development. Otherwise, the risk of it becoming a heavy burden cannot be ignored.

In today’s reality, Rooppur is not merely the name of a power plant for us; it has become a symbol of national capability, technological progress, and policy maturity. It serves as a mirror reflecting how far-sighted our planning can be, how efficiently we can manage complex technology, and above all, how responsibly we can advance such a sensitive sector.

The success or failure of this project will not be limited merely to the calculation of electricity production; rather, it will stand as a benchmark for our decisions, management, and accountability in the eyes of future generations. In that sense, Rooppur is truly a multidimensional testing ground—where not only our capabilities will be examined, but also the true measure of our sense of responsibility and long-term vision.