November 15, 2026, 6:45 pm
Dainik Kushtia
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Rooppur ready to supply 300MW to national grid on trial
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Headline :
Rooppur ready to supply 300MW to national grid on trial Petrol bombs hurled at MP Nusrat Tabassum’s old family home in Kushtia Schoolgirl Stabbing in Kushtia: Accused Teenager Arrested Chuadanga, Meherpur JCD Committees Dissolved No students pass at 16 institutions in Jashore Board, two in Kushtia Three-Day Lalon Fair inaugurated in Kushtia amid the solemnity of bards death anniversary Two former Kushtia AL MPs face ACC cases over Tk 9.1 crore in alleged illicit eealth BGB foils two push-in attempts in Kushtia, Meherpur borders Rice Market Faces Fresh Price Hike in Transport costs, market changes blamed Rabies Risk Rising/ 12,681 receive rabies vaccines at a single hospital in Kushtia in 8 months
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Rooppur ready to supply 300MW to national grid on trial

The Kushtia Times Report/ 32 Share
Update : Sunday, November 15, 2026

The first unit of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant may begin supplying electricity to the national grid on a trial basis this week. Preparations to supply 300 megawatts (MW) in the initial phase have been completed. The project is now awaiting approval from the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority (BAERA).
Sources concerned said the formal inauguration of the power supply could take place in December. Prime Minister Tarique Rahman may attend the ceremony as the chief guest, while Russian President Vladimir Putin may join through a video conference. The date will be set in consultation with the two heads of government.
Project officials said all necessary technical work and coordination with the transmission lines have been completed. When the reactor reaches 40 per cent of its operating temperature level, the plant will be able to generate electricity equivalent to 30–35 per cent of its total capacity. This would allow around 300MW to be supplied to the national grid.
After electricity is fed into the grid, every stage of generation and supply will be closely monitored. If no problems are detected during several days of testing, final approval will be sought from BAERA. The formal inauguration of electricity supply will take place after that.
BAERA Chairman Mahmudul Hasan said it was too early to confirm exactly when electricity supply to the national grid would begin. However, efforts were underway to start the process as soon as possible. Each stage would be thoroughly examined after the trial supply. The formal inauguration would take place only after it was confirmed that there were no problems. The date would also depend on the Prime Minister’s availability.
Project engineers said power generation would be increased gradually after the initial 300MW was added to the national grid. It may take another five to six months for the first unit to reach full operation and supply its entire output to the grid. Accordingly, although the formal inauguration of the initial 300MW supply may take place by the end of this year, the full output of the first unit could be added to the national grid between April and June next year.


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