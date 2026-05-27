Russian Engineer Found Dead at Rooppur Housing Complex

A Russian national employed at Bangladesh’s Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant was found dead at the project’s residential complex in Pabna’s Ishwardi.

The deceased, identified as Latipov Vil, 42, working for Rosenergoatom, one of the contractor firms associated with the country’s first nuclear power plant project.

According to local authorities and project sources, the incident occurred around 8:00 pm on Tuesday at Unit 84 on the eighth floor of Building 21 in the Green City residential area, a housing facility designated for foreign personnel involved in the mega project.

Co-workers reportedly discovered him in an unconscious condition inside his apartment and immediately alerted the authorities. Medical personnel later pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police officials confirmed that officers visited the location shortly after receiving the information. Following legal formalities, an inquest report was prepared and the body was sent for autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Authorities said no immediate signs explaining the death had been identified, and investigations are ongoing.

The Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, being constructed with Russian assistance, is Bangladesh’s largest energy infrastructure project and a key component of the country’s long-term energy strategy.