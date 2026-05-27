May 27, 2026, 6:57 pm
Dainik Kushtia
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Russian Engineer Found Dead at Rooppur Housing Complex
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Headline :
Russian Engineer Found Dead at Rooppur Housing Complex Allegations of irregularities and political influence in VGF distribution in Kushtia Radio Dress Code Withdrawn following public criticism A farewell note by Pranay Verma/ Abar Dekha Hobe Four killed, 25 injured as passenger bus plunges into ditch in Kushtia UNICEF’s deep concern over violence against children in Bangladesh Compulsory sports from class IV; Eight events included in curriculum Strict Safety Measures Announced for Eid Travel Law minister ordered to end investigation on Ramisa rape and murder in week 90th meeting on the renewal of the Ganges Water Sharing Treaty is in India today
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Russian Engineer Found Dead at Rooppur Housing Complex

The Kushtia Times Report 64 Share
Update : Wednesday, May 27, 2026

A Russian national employed at Bangladesh’s Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant was found dead at the project’s residential complex in Pabna’s Ishwardi.
The deceased, identified as Latipov Vil, 42, working for Rosenergoatom, one of the contractor firms associated with the country’s first nuclear power plant project.
According to local authorities and project sources, the incident occurred around 8:00 pm on Tuesday at Unit 84 on the eighth floor of Building 21 in the Green City residential area, a housing facility designated for foreign personnel involved in the mega project.
Co-workers reportedly discovered him in an unconscious condition inside his apartment and immediately alerted the authorities. Medical personnel later pronounced him dead at the scene.
Police officials confirmed that officers visited the location shortly after receiving the information. Following legal formalities, an inquest report was prepared and the body was sent for autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.
Authorities said no immediate signs explaining the death had been identified, and investigations are ongoing.
The Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, being constructed with Russian assistance, is Bangladesh’s largest energy infrastructure project and a key component of the country’s long-term energy strategy.


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