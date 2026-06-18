June 18, 2026, 7:16 am
Dainik Kushtia
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Headline :
SB Paribahan at Daulatdia ghat/ Report Points to Vehicle Defects and Management Lapses Health Minister’s Sudden Inspection at KGH Exposes Hygiene Lapses, Orders Immediate Action Messi Hat-Trick Powers Argentina to Winning Start in World Cup Government Sees Media as Partner, Not Control Mechanism: Information Minister When Opposition Falls Silent: Challenges in Parliamentary Oversight BSF takes back 12 people stranded at No Man’s Land for 3 days in Kushtia Prime Minister Launches Nationwide 500 crore Tree Plantation Programme Iran Says Strait of Hormuz Will Reopen if Peace Deal Is Finalized Reducing Inflation to 7.5 Percent: A Challenging Balance Between Reality and Expectations BGB–BSF Talks Conclude /11 Major Decisions on Border Peace, coopertaion and Security
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SB Paribahan at Daulatdia ghat/ Report Points to Vehicle Defects and Management Lapses

The Kushtia Times Report 54 Share
Update : Thursday, June 18, 2026

A government investigation into the recent SB bus accident at Daulatdia Ferry Ghat in Rajbari has identified mechanical defects, the absence of a valid fitness certificate and weaknesses in ghat management as key factors behind the incident.
The findings have renewed concerns over the continued operation of unfit vehicles and the lack of effective enforcement despite repeated accidents.
The accident occurred on June 5 when an SB Super Deluxe passenger bus plunged into the Padma River after a ramp collapsed while the vehicle was boarding the ferry Kabari at Daulatdia’s No. 7 ferry terminal. Fortunately, no lives were lost.
A seven-member committee formed by the district administration submitted its report on June 11. The investigation included testimonies from eyewitnesses, local residents, and representatives of relevant agencies. The committee recommended modernization of the ferry terminal, improvement of approach roads, technology-driven management systems, and the introduction of artificial intelligence-based monitoring to reduce future risks.
However, the incident has also highlighted a longstanding problem: repeated safety violations often go unpunished. Transport experts note that investigation reports are frequently produced after major accidents, yet meaningful action against responsible operators remains rare.
The latest incident comes only months after a devastating bus plunge at the same ferry ghat on March 25, which claimed 26 lives. Observers warn that unless authorities strictly enforce fitness regulations and ensure accountability, similar tragedies are likely to continue.


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