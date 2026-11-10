Schoolgirl Stabbing in Kushtia: Accused Teenager Arrested

Police have arrested the teenager accused Imon Ali of stabbing 16-year-old schoolgirl, Jakia Sultana Momo, in broad daylight in Kushtia town.

Police raided the house of Imon’s maternal uncle around 1am on Tuesday (November 10) in Patikabari area of Kushtia Sadar upazila and arrested him.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kushtia Model Police Station Zakir Hossain confirmed the arrest, saying a joint team of Kushtia Model Police Station and Patikabari Police Camp conducted the operation.

The arrestee Imon, is the son of Abbas Uddin of Purba Mojompur area in Kushtia town. He was an SSC candidate this year and a student of the Bangla version at SunUp International School and College. He had reportedly been in hiding since the incident. Police launched several operations to track him down before identifying his location through a tip-off.

How the Attack Took Place//

Jakia, a Class Ten student of Kushtia Mission Secondary School, was stabbed in front of her residence near Crescent Club in Thanapara area of Kushtia town on Monday (November 9).

After sitting for her school’s SSC selection examination, she returned home and was waiting at the entrance of the building to ring the doorbell. At that moment, the assailant allegedly approached her from behind and repeatedly stabbed her in different parts of the body with a sharp weapon.

Hearing her screams, local residents rushed to the scene, prompting the attacker to flee after dropping the knife. Residents rescued the bloodied girl and took her to Kushtia General Hospital. She is now out of danger but remains under medical treatment.

Family Alleges Harassment as Motive

The victim’s family alleged that Imon had been harassing Jakia for a long time. Although the matter was brought to the attention of his family members, the harassment reportedly resumed after a brief pause. The family suspects that the attack may have been planned in retaliation for their complaint to his guardians. However, the motive has yet to be established.

Police said they identified the attacker after examining CCTV footage from the building. The sharp weapon allegedly used in the attack has also been recovered.

Following the incident, police conducted extensive operations across the town and detained around 45 teenagers and young men for questioning. Most of them were students of schools, colleges and universities. They were taken to Kushtia Model Police Station for interrogation and later released to their guardians after signing undertakings, following Imon’s arrest.

Kushtia Superintendent of Police Aminul Islam said those detained had been found gathering in places unsuitable for students, including behind the municipal building, near parks, in dark corners and in various narrow lanes.

He urged parents to become more vigilant about their children’s movements and social activities.

Engineer Zakir Hossain Sarker, member secretary of Kushtia District BNP, thanked the police for their prompt action in arresting the accused. He expressed hope that the incident would be properly investigated and justice ensured.

Dr Amanur Aman, chairman of the Sammilita Samajik Jote, a platform of social and volunteer organisations in Kushtia, also praised the police for their swift and effective response. He thanked the officers involved and called for a fair investigation and the prosecution of those responsible.

Police said an investigation was underway to establish the exact circumstances and motive behind the attack. Investigators plan to record the victim’s statement once her physical condition improves. Imon has already been questioned, and further interrogation is expected before he is produced before a court in accordance with legal procedures.