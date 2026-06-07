Sohel Rana and wife Swapna sentenced to death in Ramisa murder case

The final verdict of the widely discussed case of the brutal rape and murder of eight-year-old child Ramisa Akhtar in Dhaka’s Pallabi has been announced.

In the verdict on Sunday (7 June), Judge Masrur Saleheen of the Metropolitan Child Violence Prevention Tribunal sentenced the accused Sohel Rana and his wife Swapna Akhtar to death.

Earlier, around 8:30 a.m., the two convicts were brought to court from jail under tight security in a prison van.

The prosecution argued that based on forensic evidence, circumstantial findings, and the confessional statements of the accused, this was an extremely heinous crime deserving the highest punishment.

According to the case details, the incident occurred on the morning of 19 May inside a rented apartment of a neighbouring tenant. Following the incident, the victim’s father, Abdul Hannan Molla, filed a case at Pallabi Police Station, accusing the couple of rape, murder, and attempting to dispose of the body by dismembering it.

The case was fast-tracked and completed within just 16 days, including investigation, framing of charges, witness testimonies, cross-examinations, and final arguments—making it one of the fastest judicial proceedings in the country’s history.

Out of 18 listed witnesses, 16 testified before the tribunal, including the victim’s parents, relatives, neighbours, police officers, the doctor who conducted the post-mortem, and the investigating officer. The courtroom atmosphere became deeply emotional during the testimonies.

According to the evidence presented, the victim’s body was recovered in a dismembered condition. The forensic report confirmed death due to sharp weapon injuries, along with signs of sexual assault prior to death.