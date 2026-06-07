June 7, 2026, 5:35 pm
Dainik Kushtia
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Jhenaidah train derailment disrupts northern rail connectivity
Sohel Rana and wife Swapna sentenced to death in Ramisa murder case
Kushtia SB bus plunges into river in Daulatdia, major tragedy narrowly averted
Old Policy in power sector/ Reform Deferred but Price Hikes Preferred
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Power Saving Measure Back/ Markets to Shut by 7;pm, limited effects
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Entry into the Sundarbans Fully Banned for 3 Months
Headline :
Jhenaidah train derailment disrupts northern rail connectivity Sohel Rana and wife Swapna sentenced to death in Ramisa murder case Kushtia SB bus plunges into river in Daulatdia, major tragedy narrowly averted Old Policy in power sector/ Reform Deferred but Price Hikes Preferred Ivy released from jail on bail in 12 case, plans to contest city election Mamata Banerjee Accused of Provoking Bangladesh Without Evidence LPG/ Price rises by Tk 599, now reduced by Tk 55—who will bear the earlier burden? Power Saving Measure Back/ Markets to Shut by 7;pm, limited effects Tk 63.80 Crore Collected in Toll Revenue During 10-Day Eid Period in Padma and Jamuna Bridge Entry into the Sundarbans Fully Banned for 3 Months
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Sohel Rana and wife Swapna sentenced to death in Ramisa murder case

The Kushtia Times Report 55 Share
Update : Sunday, June 7, 2026

The final verdict of the widely discussed case of the brutal rape and murder of eight-year-old child Ramisa Akhtar in Dhaka’s Pallabi has been announced.
In the verdict on Sunday (7 June), Judge Masrur Saleheen of the Metropolitan Child Violence Prevention Tribunal sentenced the accused Sohel Rana and his wife Swapna Akhtar to death.
Earlier, around 8:30 a.m., the two convicts were brought to court from jail under tight security in a prison van.
The prosecution argued that based on forensic evidence, circumstantial findings, and the confessional statements of the accused, this was an extremely heinous crime deserving the highest punishment.
According to the case details, the incident occurred on the morning of 19 May inside a rented apartment of a neighbouring tenant. Following the incident, the victim’s father, Abdul Hannan Molla, filed a case at Pallabi Police Station, accusing the couple of rape, murder, and attempting to dispose of the body by dismembering it.
The case was fast-tracked and completed within just 16 days, including investigation, framing of charges, witness testimonies, cross-examinations, and final arguments—making it one of the fastest judicial proceedings in the country’s history.
Out of 18 listed witnesses, 16 testified before the tribunal, including the victim’s parents, relatives, neighbours, police officers, the doctor who conducted the post-mortem, and the investigating officer. The courtroom atmosphere became deeply emotional during the testimonies.
According to the evidence presented, the victim’s body was recovered in a dismembered condition. The forensic report confirmed death due to sharp weapon injuries, along with signs of sexual assault prior to death.


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