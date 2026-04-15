Spiritual Guru killing: protest and human chain in Kushtia demanding justice

Devotees and local residents staged a protest rally and formed a human chain in Kushtia’s Daulatpur upazila, demanding the immediate arrest and exemplary punishment of those implicated in the killing of spiritual Guru Abdur Rahman Shamim, also known as Jahangir.

The program was held on Tuesday (April 14) afternoon in front of the deceased’s shrine (darbar) in Philipnagar village . Several hundred followers, devotees and local residents took part in the demonstration.

Speakers alleged the killing was preplanned and brutal. They said an old video circulated on social media sparked blasphemy allegations and confusion, leading to a coordinated attack on the shrine, without verification of the facts.

Following the human chain, a protest procession was brought out from the shrine premises. The procession marched through key points, including Darogar More and Islampur Zero Point, before returning to the shrine area.

Participants chanted slogans demanding the arrest of the perpetrators and justice for the victim.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Daulatpur Police Station, Arifur Rahman, said that police were present at the scene during the demonstration. He added that multiple law enforcement units are working to arrest those involved, and security has been strengthened to maintain normalcy in the area.

On Monday (April 13), the victim’s elder brother, Fazlur Rahman, filed a murder case with Daulatpur Police Station. The case names four individuals, including a former district president of Islami Chhatra Shibir and the upazila president of Khelafat Majlish. Additionally, the authorities have accused 180 to 200 unidentified individuals.

On Saturday (April 11), an attack involving vandalism, arson, and looting occurred at the shrine in Philipnagar. An agitated mob beat Abdur Rahman Shamim, the head of the shrine, to death during the incident. Since then, law enforcement agencies have increased surveillance in the area to maintain law and order.