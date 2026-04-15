April 15, 2026, 8:48 pm
Dainik Kushtia
Headline :
Spiritual Guru killing/ protest and human chain in Kushtia demanding justice, Jamaat says conspiracy
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Headline :
Spiritual Guru killing/ protest and human chain in Kushtia demanding justice, Jamaat says conspiracy Kushtia spiritual leader killing: links to Shibir and other Islamic groups surface Bengali New Year Begins: A Festival of Joy and Renewal Police Deployed at Baul Artist’s Home in Kushtia Amid Rising Tensions Pir Killing in Kushtia: Rumors, Anger, Division and Conflcting Narratives Mob kills ‘Pir’ attacking shrine in Kushtia despite police presence Kushtia Student Death Sparks Debate: Father Calls It Natural, Fellow Boarders Allege Negligence Fuel Shortage Triggers Power Woes: Urban Supply Strained, Rural Load Shedding Surges Daulatdia Ferry Ghat Bus Tragedy/ Probe finds saftey failurs and mechanical faults Probe begins into deadly bus incident in Goalondo/Driver alone tried till his last breath
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Spiritual Guru killing/ protest and human chain in Kushtia demanding justice, Jamaat says conspiracy

The Kushtia Times Report 59 Share
Update : Wednesday, April 15, 2026

Daily Sun report, Kushtia
Devotees and local residents staged a protest rally and formed a human chain in Kushtia’s Daulatpur upazila, demanding the immediate arrest and exemplary punishment of those implicated in the killing of spiritual Guru Abdur Rahman Shamim, also known as Jahangir.
The programme was held on Tuesday (April 14) afternoon in front of the deceased’s shrine (darbar) in Philipnagar village. Several hundred followers, devotees and local residents took part in the demonstration
Speakers alleged the killing was preplanned and brutal. They said an old video circulated on social media sparked blasphemy allegations and confusion, leading to a coordinated attack on the shrine, without verification of the facts.
Following the human chain, a protest procession was brought out from the shrine premises. The procession marched through key points, including Darogar More and Islampur Zero Point, before returning to the shrine area.
Participants chanted slogans demanding the arrest of the perpetrators and justice for the victim.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Daulatpur Police Station, Arifur Rahman, said that police were present at the scene during the demonstration. He added that multiple law enforcement units are working to arrest those involved, and security has been strengthened to maintain normalcy in the area.
On Monday (April 13), the victim’s elder brother, Fazlur Rahman, filed a murder case with Daulatpur Police Station. The case names four individuals, including a former district president of Islami Chhatra Shibir and the upazila president of Khelafat Majlish. In addition, 180 to 200 unidentified individuals have been accused.
Earlier, on Saturday (April 11), an attack was carried out on the shrine in Philipnagar, involving vandalism, arson, and looting. During the incident, Abdur Rahman Shamim, the head of the shrine, was beaten to death by an agitated mob. Since then, law enforcement agencies have increased surveillance in the area to maintain law and order.
JAMAAT’S STATAMENT IN PRESS CONFERENCE
Jamaat claims the including of Jamaat leader’s name as conspiracy.
In a press conference in the afternoon held at Kushtia district Jamaat office, leaders of Daulatpur uopazila Jamaat made this claim.
They alleged that a certain group is trying to remove their honest and a transparent character leader from the scene through this plot.
They also stated that many leaders and activists from different parties were present there and were themselves involved in vandalism and the procession. Excluding their names and including only Jamaat is part of a conspiracy.
Aman, Kushtia
15/4/2026


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