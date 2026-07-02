July 2, 2026, 9:46 am
Dainik Kushtia
Headline :
HSC Exams start today
Record onion harvest fails to pay off for Faridpur farmers as power cuts disrupt storage
India Resumes Acceptance of Tourist Visa Applications; Long Queues Mark the First Day
Technical Education Board Moves to Revoke Approval of 621 Student-Free Vocational Institutions
India Reopens Tourist Visa for Bangladeshis After Two Years
BGB Foils BSF attempt to push 7 people across Meherpur border
Bangladesh Bank approves convertible banking Facility for non resident
PROGGA calls for investing increased health budget aur NCD control
US–Iran Agreement: $12 Billion Unblocked, New Progress on Hormuz Strait Control
Attack on Journalists After Jamaat Procession in Dhanmondi 32, 1 Injured
Headline :
HSC Exams start today Record onion harvest fails to pay off for Faridpur farmers as power cuts disrupt storage India Resumes Acceptance of Tourist Visa Applications; Long Queues Mark the First Day Technical Education Board Moves to Revoke Approval of 621 Student-Free Vocational Institutions India Reopens Tourist Visa for Bangladeshis After Two Years BGB Foils BSF attempt to push 7 people across Meherpur border Bangladesh Bank approves convertible banking Facility for non resident PROGGA calls for investing increased health budget aur NCD control US–Iran Agreement: $12 Billion Unblocked, New Progress on Hormuz Strait Control Attack on Journalists After Jamaat Procession in Dhanmondi 32, 1 Injured
/ Education, Front Page, Lead News, National, Today Newspaper

HSC Exams start today

The Kushtia Times Report 44 Share
Update : Thursday, July 2, 2026

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations begin across Bangladesh today (Thursday), with 1.27 million candidates sitting for one of the country’s most important public examinations. A total of 1,270,583 regular and irregular students from 11 education boards will take the exams at 2,697 centres nationwide.
After several years of shortened syllabuses introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s examinations will be held under the full syllabus. The Bangla First Paper examination will commence at 10:00 a.m., and candidates have been instructed to enter their examination centres at least 30 minutes before the start of the test.
The government has adopted stringent security measures to ensure fair and malpractice-free examinations. CCTV cameras have been installed at every examination centre, while police personnel on duty will wear body-worn cameras to strengthen monitoring and accountability. A central monitoring cell at the Ministry of Education will supervise examination activities across the country in real time. Public access within 200 yards of examination centres has also been restricted, except for candidates and authorised personnel.
Education and Primary Education Adviser Dr. A.N.M. Ehsanul Haque Milon warned that strict action would be taken against any form of cheating or misconduct, including disciplinary measures against the heads of institutions if irregularities occur.
According to official statistics, female candidates outnumber males this year, with 648,614 girls and 621,969 boys participating in the nationwide examinations.


আপনার মতামত লিখুন :

Comments are closed.

More News Of This Category

Record onion harvest fails to pay off for Faridpur farmers as power cuts disrupt storage

India Resumes Acceptance of Tourist Visa Applications; Long Queues Mark the First Day

Technical Education Board Moves to Revoke Approval of 621 Student-Free Vocational Institutions

India Reopens Tourist Visa for Bangladeshis After Two Years

BGB Foils BSF attempt to push 7 people across Meherpur border

Bangladesh Bank approves convertible banking Facility for non resident

Published Books of Dr. Amanur Aman’

  • 1,799
  • 1,945,496
Division News
Editor & Publisher: Dr. Amanur Aman,    M. Phil (IUK), PhD (NBU-Darjeeling)
Advisor Editor:  Ajoy Maitra
Managing Editor: Shanaz Aman
Executive Editor: Mythos Aman
News & Commercial Offices: T&T Road, Thana Traffic More, Kushtia-7000. Mobile: 01713914570, E-mail: editor@thekushtiatimes.com          
All rights reserved © 2025 thekushtiatimes.com
Maintenance By theksuhtiatimes.com
Copy Protected by Chetan's WP-Copyprotect. Copy Protected by Chetan's WP-Copyprotect.