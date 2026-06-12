June 12, 2026, 7:25 pm
Dainik Kushtia
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BGB–BSF Talks Conclude /11 Major Decisions on Border Peace, coopertaion and Security
Strengthening India–Bangladesh People-to-People Ties Is My Top Priority: Dinesh Trivedi
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Headline :
BGB–BSF Talks Conclude /11 Major Decisions on Border Peace, coopertaion and Security Strengthening India–Bangladesh People-to-People Ties Is My Top Priority: Dinesh Trivedi Padma Barrage Project to be implement in 7 seven year When a health complex itself become critically ill ! Post-Yunus reset underway in Dhaka-Delhi relations: Says Information Adviser NGO loan pressure linked to suspected suicide of expatriate’s wife in Kushtia Three children abducted from Kushtia rescued in Dhaka, 2 women held Court again declines to take cognizance of case against Yunus and four tthers Economist Abul Barkat granted conditional bail Jhenaidah train derailment disrupts northern rail connectivity
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Strengthening India–Bangladesh People-to-People Ties Is My Top Priority: Dinesh Trivedi

The Kushtia Times Report 65 Share
Update : Friday, June 12, 2026

The newly appointed Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi has said that his foremost priority is to deepen people-to-people ties between Bangladesh and India.
Referring to the people of the two countries as “brothers and sisters,” he stressed that mutual understanding, affection, and goodwill can resolve any challenges between the neighbours.
He made the remarks on Friday morning after entering Bangladesh through the Benapole–Petrapole land border by road on his coming to Bangladesh after appointment as High Comissioner. He is the first Indian High Commissioner in the post-independence period to enter Bangladesh via road. Upon arrival, he was formally welcomed by officials at the border.
Speaking briefly to journalists, Trivedi said that the relationship between Bangladesh and India goes far beyond borders or formal diplomacy. It is deeply connected with the hopes, culture, and aspirations of the people of both nations.
“We are connected with the dreams of the people of Bangladesh,” he said, adding that friendship must be rooted in sincerity and understanding.”
He further stated that cooperation between the two countries should be expanded in areas such as sports, healthcare, technology, and other development sectors. According to him, the combined human potential of the two nations can become a significant global force if properly utilized.
At the Benapole checkpost, immigration procedures were completed by the High Commissioner along with his spouse, Mrs. Meenal Trivedi. Officials from both Bangladesh and India, including diplomatic representatives, were present to formally receive him.
Dinesh Trivedi, a former Indian Union minister and senior political leader, was appointed as High Commissioner in April. He is the first political figure in 55 years of Bangladesh–India diplomatic history to hold this post.


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