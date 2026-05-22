Strict Safety Measures Announced for Eid Travel

Millions are expected to travel from different parts of the country ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, raising fresh concerns over transport safety and traffic management. After a series of deadly incidents during previous Eid holidays, the government says tougher preventive steps are being taken this year.

The government has issued strict warnings and directed authorities to take stronger preventive measures following a series of deadly accidents during last Eid, particularly involving overcrowded trains, road crashes, and chaotic river transport incidents.

Officials have been instructed to ensure smooth travel on roads, railways, and waterways. Authorities warned that negligence by transport officials or local administrations could lead to punitive action. District commissioners and police superintendents have also been directed to actively monitor Eid travel safety.

According to government data, at least 94 congestion-prone points have been identified on major highways, including the Dhaka–Chattogram, Dhaka–Tangail, Dhaka–Sylhet, and Dhaka–Mymensingh routes. Poor road conditions, illegal roadside markets, toll plazas, slow-moving vehicles, and cattle transport are expected to worsen traffic pressure.

The Roads and Highways Department said potholes are being repaired, damaged bridges are under maintenance, extra toll booths are being opened, and recovery vehicles will remain ready on major highways. The Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) has launched special drives against unfit buses and trucks, while mobile courts will monitor overcharging and overcrowding.

Police advised travelers to avoid last-minute journeys and warned against traveling on train rooftops, trucks, pickups, or other risky vehicles. Drivers have been urged to avoid reckless speeding and dangerous overtaking.

Waterway safety has also become a major concern after last Eid’s deadly launch terminal accidents at Sadarghat. The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) announced increased surveillance, separate passenger safety corridors, and stricter control over overcrowding at terminals. Special security operations involving RAB, Coast Guard, river police, and other agencies will continue from May 21 to June 2.

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed said the government is determined to ensure a peaceful Eid journey and warned that extortion involving cattle transport would be strictly suppressed through intelligence monitoring and body-worn cameras.

Transport safety experts, however, argue that announcements alone are not enough. They stress that effective enforcement, better highway management, driver rest facilities, and public awareness are essential to prevent Eid travel from turning into another deadly crisis.